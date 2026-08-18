Whistler Blackcomb Kicks Off the Countdown to Winter with November 20 Opening Date

New lift upgrades, elevated dining and enhanced mountain experiences headline winter 2026.27

Plan your winter with Epic Pass; lowest price of the fall ends September 7

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WHISTLER, BC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- While summer is still in full swing, Whistler Blackcomb officially kicked off its countdown to winter with November 20 as its target opening date for the 2026.27 ski and ride season.

Whether chasing first turns, powder days, weekend getaways or holiday escapes, now is the time to start planning for winter. Lock in access to Whistler Blackcomb with an Epic Pass before prices increase after September 7.

Skier in powder at Whistler Blackcomb.

"Our teams are hard at work preparing for the season ahead, and we're excited to introduce a range of enhancements that will elevate the guest experience both on and off the mountains," said Belinda Trembath, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Whistler Blackcomb. "From lift infrastructure investments and improved gear experiences to new events and elevated dining options, guests will see meaningful improvements throughout the resort."

As Whistler Blackcomb prepares to open in November for another ultimate winter, here's what you need to know:

What's New This Season at Whistler Blackcomb?

Coming winter 2026.27, guests will enjoy enhanced access to Blackcomb Mountain's alpine terrain with the replacement of the Showcase T-Bar with a new quad chairlift, providing improved access to Horstman Glacier and Blackcomb Glacier terrain.

Whistler Blackcomb is also raising the bar on mountain food with a significant investment to elevate its most popular dishes. Ski-day classics like chili, burgers, pizza, fries, hot dogs, chicken fingers, and mac and cheese are all getting elevated with higher-quality ingredients and refined presentation. In addition, on-mountain dining experiences will see a host of refreshed culinary offerings this winter, including the return of breakfast at Dusty's, a renovated Pika's at Roundhouse featuring a new coffee bar and elevated comfort fare, and enhanced outdoor patio experiences at both Steeps Grill & Wine Bar on Whistler Mountain and Christine's On Blackcomb. These reimagined spaces blend elevated mountain dining with inviting comforts, including lounge seating, fire pits, and unique outdoor activations.

Additional details on winter events, experiences and seasonal offerings at Whistler Blackcomb will be announced in the coming months.

What Are the Opening Dates Across Other Resorts on the Epic Pass?

With Whistler Blackcomb planned to open November 20, conditions permitting, skiers and riders can start mapping out their winter adventures. For those looking to make the most of their Epic Pass beyond British Columbia, Epic Pass also provides access to additional world-class destination resorts across North America. Planned opening dates include:

As soon as possible in October – Keystone Resort (CO)

(CO) November 6 – Breckenridge (CO)

(CO) November 13 – Vail Mountain (CO)

(CO) November 20 – Park City Mountain (UT), Heavenly (CA) and Northstar (CA)

(UT), (CA) and (CA) November 25 – Beaver Creek (CO) and Crested Butte (CO)

(CO) and (CO) December 4 – Kirkwood (CA) and Stevens Pass (WA)

Additional resort opening dates will be announced in the coming months. Opening dates are subject to change based on weather and conditions.

What's the Best Season Ski Pass for You?

The last chance for the lowest Pass price of the fall is September 7. Epic Pass provides significant savings compared to lift ticket prices and helps guests make the most of winter.

Canadian skiers and riders have several ways to access Whistler Blackcomb. Whether planning a full season of riding, a handful of ski days, or holiday getaways throughout the winter, there are Pass options designed to fit every type of skier and rider:

Epic Pass offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, plus access to more than 90 mountain destinations worldwide, including Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort. Epic Pass is available from $889 USD for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $1,119 USD for adults, and $569 USD for children ages 5-12.

offers unlimited, unrestricted access to Whistler Blackcomb, plus access to more than 90 mountain destinations worldwide, including Fernie Alpine Resort, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort and Kimberley Alpine Resort. Epic Pass is available from $889 USD for teens and young adults ages 13-30, $1,119 USD for adults, and $569 USD for children ages 5-12. EDGE Cards , available exclusively to Canadian and Washington State residents, provide one of the most affordable ways to ski and ride Whistler Blackcomb, with access from $90 CAD per day.

, available exclusively to Canadian and Washington State residents, provide one of the most affordable ways to ski and ride Whistler Blackcomb, with access from $90 CAD per day. Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass is ideal for guests planning to visit Whistler Blackcomb between one and 10 days this season. Skiers and riders can access the mountain from $97 CAD per day, delivering significant savings compared to lift ticket prices.

Visit WhistlerBlackcomb.com or EpicPass.com to compare all 2026.27 Pass options.

How Can I Save Money on Skiing and Riding This Winter?

Guests looking to maximize their savings this winter have additional opportunities beyond purchasing early. New for the 2026.27 season, Vail Resorts introduced reduced pricing for young skiers and riders ages 13-30, offering a 20% discount on Epic Pass.

Skiers and riders who visited any of Vail Resorts' North American ski resorts with a lift ticket or Epic Friend Ticket during the 2025.26 season can save up to $175 USD on the price of select Epic Passes. Combined with the new young adult pricing, that means skiers and riders ages 13-30 could lock in an Epic Pass for as low as $714 USD.

Plus, Epic Pass Holders receive exclusive savings, including 20% off on-mountain dining, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and select specialized adventures like heli-skiing at Whistler Blackcomb. EDGE Cards have their own unique benefits including up to 20% off lodging and shopping, $35 off group lessons and camps, and more.

If I'm an Epic Pass Holder, Can I Get Deals for My Friends?

A great powder day is too good to keep to yourself. There's nothing like a ski day with your favorite people, and eligible Epic Pass Holders can share the experience for less. Guests who purchase an Epic Pass now will receive five Epic Friend Tickets, which offer 50% off adult lift tickets, making it easier to bring the crew along and save. Epic Friend Tickets can also be used for 25% off child lift ticket prices.

Follow Whistler Blackcomb for daily updates and real-time information, along with other important news throughout the season on social channels: Instagram, Facebook, Resort Twitter/X, and Mountain Operations Twitter/X.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and Pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release, other than statements of historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expectations and assumptions related to future performance; guest experience; investments in and enhancements to food, lessons, gear, guest engagement, people, products, services, and other offerings; opportunities; key initiatives; and strategies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to our ability to execute on our key initiatives and strategies; risks related to a prolonged weakness in general economic conditions, including adverse effects on the overall travel and leisure related industries and our business and results of operations; the willingness or ability of our guests to travel due to terrorism, the uncertainty of military conflicts or public health emergencies, and the cost and availability of travel options and changing consumer preferences, discretionary spending habits; risks related to travel and airline disruptions, and other adverse impacts on the ability of our guests to travel; our ability to acquire, develop and implement relevant technology offerings for customers and partners; the seasonality of our business combined with adverse events that may occur during our peak operating periods; competition in our mountain and lodging businesses or with other recreational and leisure activities; risks related to resource efficiency transformation initiatives; risks related to changes in security and privacy laws and regulations which could increase our operating costs and adversely affect our ability to market our products, properties and services effectively; potential failure to adapt to technological developments or industry trends regarding information technology; our ability to successfully launch and promote adoption of new products, technology, services and programs; risks related to our workforce, including increased labor costs, loss of key personnel and our ability to maintain adequate staffing, including hiring and retaining a sufficient seasonal workforce; and the risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE The Vail Corporation

Vail Resorts Communications at [email protected]