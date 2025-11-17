Epic Passes, EDGE Cards and Whistler Blackcomb Day Passes Go Off Sale December 4; Lock in your Magical Mountain Holiday

Now is the last chance to buy an Epic Pass for the 2025/26 winter season for access to world-class resorts across North America, Europe and Japan -- including Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Verbier 4 Vallées, Hakuba Valley and more

EDGE Cards offer Canadians the deepest discount on 2,5 or 10 day Whistler Blackcomb lift tickets, from CAD$90 per day

Epic Pass Holders can save up to 30% on room rates during the lodging Cyber Sale from November 24 to December 5

IMAGES are available for media use here .

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The most wonderful time of year is even more magical at Whistler Blackcomb, North America's premier mountain destination. To experience it all, guests should act fast -- Epic Passes go off sale December 4, including the Whistler Blackcomb EDGE Card and Whistler Blackcomb Day Pass. Whether it's a single day on the slopes at Whistler Blackcomb or a season full of alpine adventures at Vail Resorts' mountain destinations across North America, Europe and Japan, Epic Pass is the key to experiencing the magic of the mountains for the holidays and beyond.

Snowboarder at Whistler Blackcomb

No matter when you plan to visit, skiing is best spent with loved ones, and with new Epic Friend Tickets it's easier than ever for season-long Epic Pass Holders to share the joy of the mountains with 50% off lift tickets for friends and family. Plus, what they pay can be applied as credit toward a 2026/27 Epic Pass, turning this year's gift into next year's adventure.*

Holiday Highlights Across the Mountains

Epic Passes provide significant savings compared to buying lift tickets. Flexible options like EDGE Cards offer Canadian and Washington State residents 2, 5 or 10 days access to Whistler Blackcomb for as little as CAD$90 per day, and the Epic 1-7 Day Pass provides savings and flexibility at other destinations.

Get your Epic Pass now before it's too late and then start planning your mountain holiday.

Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia): Welcome winter at Whistler Winterlight, a festive evening of lights, music and hands‑on fun at Whistler Olympic Plaza from Nov. 27-29. Ring in the New Year with the season's first Fire & Ice Show, where Whistler Blackcomb's top skiers and riders soar through a blazing ring of fire every Sunday night. Celebrate Whistler Mountain's 60th anniversary with the new Wonder Routes, a self-guided network of trails, way-points and stops with options for everyone to enjoy.

Welcome winter at Whistler Winterlight, a festive evening of lights, music and hands‑on fun at Whistler Olympic Plaza from Nov. 27-29. Ring in the New Year with the season's first Fire & Ice Show, where Whistler Blackcomb's top skiers and riders soar through a blazing ring of fire every Sunday night. Celebrate Whistler Mountain's 60th anniversary with the new Wonder Routes, a self-guided network of trails, way-points and stops with options for everyone to enjoy. Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis (Switzerland) : Celebrate New Year's Eve surrounded by the snow-covered Swiss Alps. Enjoy night sledding from Nätschen to Andermatt, open until 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 for a truly unique way to ring in the new year.

: Celebrate New Year's Eve surrounded by the snow-covered Swiss Alps. Enjoy night sledding from Nätschen to Andermatt, open until 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 for a truly unique way to ring in the new year. Park City Mountain (UT): Celebrate the season with festive favorites --Tree Lighting at Canyons Village on Nov. 28, Santa's iconic Town Lift ride on Dec. 20, and the Torchlight Parade on Dec. 24. From mid-December through New Year's Eve, enjoy live music, fireworks, caroling, ice sculptures and more.

Celebrate the season with festive favorites --Tree Lighting at Canyons Village on Nov. 28, Santa's iconic Town Lift ride on Dec. 20, and the Torchlight Parade on Dec. 24. From mid-December through New Year's Eve, enjoy live music, fireworks, caroling, ice sculptures and more. Vail Mountain (CO): As part of Vail Après, light up the village with the Lionshead Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 29. Enjoy a free dazzling exhibition of Champion Figure Skaters on the Arrabelle Ice Rink, live music and special appearance of a red clad, jovial, bearded guest.

As part of Vail Après, light up the village with the Lionshead Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 29. Enjoy a free dazzling exhibition of Champion Figure Skaters on the Arrabelle Ice Rink, live music and special appearance of a red clad, jovial, bearded guest. Breckenridge (CO): On Dec. 6, festivities begin with the Holiday Dog Parade, where costumed pups prance down Main Street to spread cheer. Then, hundreds of Santas dash through downtown in the Race of the Santas, filling the streets with jingle-bell energy. As evening falls, the town comes alive with the Lighting of Breckenridge.

On Dec. 6, festivities begin with the Holiday Dog Parade, where costumed pups prance down Main Street to spread cheer. Then, hundreds of Santas dash through downtown in the Race of the Santas, filling the streets with jingle-bell energy. As evening falls, the town comes alive with the Lighting of Breckenridge. Beaver Creek (CO): Ring in 2026 with the resort's dazzling New Year's Eve Ski Down, featuring over 200 skiers lighting up the slopes. Then, stroll through the village and be amazed by a Winter Circus with aerialists, fire dancers and more capped off with a fireworks show.

Ring in 2026 with the resort's dazzling New Year's Eve Ski Down, featuring over 200 skiers lighting up the slopes. Then, stroll through the village and be amazed by a Winter Circus with aerialists, fire dancers and more capped off with a fireworks show. Keystone (CO) : Start the season with the Winter Carnival and Lighting of River Run on Nov. 29 complete with cookies, crafts, live music, and Santa before the village tree sparkles at dusk. Don't miss Snow Fort After Dark on Dec. 27, where tunnels and slides glow with colorful lights, a live DJ sets the vibe, and hot cocoa fuels night ski laps.

: Start the season with the Winter Carnival and Lighting of River Run on Nov. 29 complete with cookies, crafts, live music, and Santa before the village tree sparkles at dusk. Don't miss Snow Fort After Dark on Dec. 27, where tunnels and slides glow with colorful lights, a live DJ sets the vibe, and hot cocoa fuels night ski laps. Stowe (VT): New Year's Eve explodes in style: think dazzling fireworks, groomer and torchlight parades lighting up the slopes and an unforgettable performance by Ice Dance International on the Spruce Village Ice Rink starting Dec. 31.

Epic Pass: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Epic Pass Holders don't just unlock access to world-class skiing and riding; they also receive exclusive savings to make the rest of their trip just as memorable. Epic Pass Holders receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals, Whistler Heli Ski and more. EDGE Cards offer exclusive perks including early season skiing and riding, plus discounts on lodging.

Epic Pass Holders can save up to 30% on room rates during the lodging Cyber Sale from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5. Book three nights or more to receive Resort Rewards - gift cards that guests can use for meals, gear rentals, spa, or anything else they choose.

First Chair to Holiday Cheer: Ski Season is Here

Resorts like Keystone, Breckenridge and Vail Mountain are officially open, welcoming skiers and riders to the slopes. Whistler Blackcomb opens on November 21, and additional resorts opening soon include:

Stevens Pass (WA)

Kirkwood (CA)

Heavenly (CA)

Northstar (CA)

Park City Mountain (UT)

Stowe (VT)

Okemo (VT)

Mount Snow (VT)

Beaver Creek (CO)

Crested Butte (CO)

Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis (Switzerland)

Crans-Montana (Switzerland)

Check out all Epic Passes on epicpass.com before Passes go off sale December 4. EDGE Cards are available at whistlerblackcomb.com.

*Friends who do not hold a 2025/26 Pass can apply the full cost of a single redeemed Epic Friend Ticket towards eligible 2026/27 Passes including Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, and other regional passes for a limited time. The full list of eligible Passes will be available once 2026/27 Passes are on sale. 2025/26 Pass Holders are not eligible for this promotion.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com , or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

SOURCE The Vail Corporation

Annabel Hawksworth: [email protected], T: 604.961.3707; Marisa Cuglietta: [email protected], T: 778.987.3707