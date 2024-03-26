Where Do Pet Store Hamsters Come From? Last Chance for Animals Exposes Animal Suffering in Hamster Breeding Mill

LCA warns consumers that the hamster industry is similar to the puppy mill industry.

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Following an in-depth undercover investigation, Last Chance for Animals (LCA), an international animal rights group, is launching a campaign to urge PetSmart, Petland, and Petco to stop selling hamsters and other small animals.

The investigation exposes animal suffering at a commercial small-animal breeding mill that breeds and sells tens of thousands of hamsters annually. Breeding mills subject hamsters to unimaginable horrors, much like the puppy mill industry. Hamsters from these types of mills can end up in pet stores like Petco, PetSmart, and Petland.

Hamster mom and pups in breeding mill. (CNW Group/Last Chance For Animals)

Exclusive footage obtained during LCA's investigation shows:

Hamsters kept in small, overcrowded, soiled cages with minimal shavings for burrowing.

Hamsters routinely displaying signs of extreme mental distress and hamsters pacing in cages.

Sick, injured, over-bred, and "ugly" hamsters being killed.

Hamsters are sensitive and intelligent animals with complex care needs. They are commonly bought as "starter pets" for children. The hamster and small-animal mill industry exists to supply mass numbers of animals for sale to the public.

"We hope our investigation will shine a light on this issue and ignite a conversation about the commercial small-animal industry," said LCA founder and president Chris DeRose. "We urge PetSmart, Petland, and Petco to stop selling hamsters and other small animals. Remember when it comes to animals, 'Adopt Don't Shop!'"

ABOUT LAST CHANCE FOR ANIMALS:

LCA is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit https://lcanimal.org

