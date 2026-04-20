Where Canada's Housing Crisis Gets Solved: The Missing Middle Conference Returns to Vancouver on May 8th

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada needs 3.5 million more homes by 2030. It built roughly 240,000 last year. That gap will not be closed by towers alone. On May 8, 2026, the country's most active developers, builders, policymakers, and capital allocators gather at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver for the Missing Middle Conference -- one day dedicated to building the townhomes, multiplexes, and low-rise apartments Canada needs at scale.

Speakers and sponsors confirmed for the Missing Middle Conference 2026 Vancouver, taking place May 8, 2026 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, BC. For tickets and information visit themmc.ca. (CNW Group/Sustainable Development Group)

The Missing Middle Conference (MMC) is Canada's national housing and development conference series. Making its Vancouver debut, MMC'26 brings together approximately 400 attendees -- over 65% active developers, builders, and general contractors, with 80%+ senior decision-makers -- for keynotes, panels, fireside chats, and networking.

The 2026 Vancouver edition features an unprecedented government presence on stage. The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, will deliver the federal keynote. He is joined by the Honourable Christine Boyle, BC's Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs; Deputy Mayor Sarah Kirby-Yung of the City of Vancouver; Mayor Marianne Alto of Victoria; Mayor Simon Yu of Prince George; and Nadine Leblanc, Senior Vice-President of Housing Policy at CMHC.

Industry leaders include Benjamin Clark (Canada ICI), Brent Toderian, Michael Geller, Armin Amrolia (City of Vancouver), David Wysota (CMLS Financial), Brenda Knight (BC Indigenous Housing Society), David Babakaiff (VanPlex), Bill Laidler, David Pour (sTrack Energy), Adam Altobelli (GeoFocus), and Suraj Jhuty (Theorem Developments). The conference is hosted by Darren Voros and Trent Praski, and moderated by Frances Bula.

Mitsubishi Electric Sales Canada is the Exclusive Title Sponsor of MMC'26 Vancouver. Sustainable Development Group is the Founding Sponsor -- its partners Jimmy La, Kartik Singla, and Dave Knight will address the conference. Additional sponsors include American Express, GeoFocus, Canada ICI, sTrack Energy, Theorem Developments, and Air Canada as Official Airline Partner.

Tickets are on sale now at themmc.ca. MMC'26 Toronto takes place September 11, 2026 at the Fairmont Royal York -- tickets available June 2026.

ABOUT THE MISSING MIDDLE CONFERENCE

The Missing Middle Conference is Canada's national housing conference series connecting the developers, builders, policymakers, and capital allocators closing Canada's housing supply gap.

SOURCE Sustainable Development Group

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