The Missing Middle Conference: Shaping the Future of Canadian Housing

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - On September 12, 2025, leaders from across Canada will gather at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto for the Missing Middle Conference, a pivotal event tackling Canada's housing crisis head-on.

The conference focuses on the "missing middle" housing types such as stacked townhomes, small apartments, and multiplexes that provide faster, more affordable, and sustainable solutions between single-family homes and high-rise towers.

Poster of The Missing Middle Conference '25 (CNW Group/Sustainable Development Group)

National Voices in One Room

Headlining the event are Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Parliamentary Secretary Jennifer McKelvie, Ontario Deputy Minister of Housing Graydon Smith, and Mathieu Laberge, Vice-President of Housing Economics at CMHC. They will be joined by mayors from across Ontario, federal and provincial policymakers, leading developers, and top voices from finance and construction. This rare gathering brings the decision-makers and innovators shaping the future of Canadian housing into one room.

Why It Matters

Years of red tape, rising construction costs, and fragmented policies have delayed projects and driven up housing prices. The Missing Middle Conference convenes the leaders with the power to cut through barriers and deliver solutions that can be scaled across the country.

Event Highlights

Powerful Panels: Featuring Canada's top housing leaders, from municipal to federal voices, focused on unlocking supply and driving affordability.

Featuring Canada's top housing leaders, from municipal to federal voices, focused on unlocking supply and driving affordability. Exclusive Networking: Direct access to government officials, developers, investors, and capital providers shaping the future of housing.

Direct access to government officials, developers, investors, and capital providers shaping the future of housing. Cocktail Reception: A high-profile opportunity to connect with leaders, policymakers, and media.

Event Details

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Venue: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front St W, Toronto

Schedule: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (conference), 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (cocktail reception)

Register now at www.themmc.ca .

