WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William W. Stinson 37,125,324 81.40 8,482,880 18.60 Dallas H. Ross 42,549,567 93.29 3,058,637 6.71 Brian Canfield 32,385,888 71.01 13,222,316 28.99 Glen Clark 45,288,983 99.30 319,221 0.70 Clark H. Hollands 34,202,604 74.99 11,405,600 25.01 Nick Desmarais 43,752,396 95.93 1,855,808 4.07 Steve Akazawa 45,476,958 99.71 131,246 0.29 Dianne Watts 45,470,436 99.70 137,768 0.30

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 44,610,026 97.40 1,191,509 2.60

For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214