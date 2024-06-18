WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS
Jun 18, 2024, 20:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
William W. Stinson
|
37,125,324
|
81.40
|
8,482,880
|
18.60
|
Dallas H. Ross
|
42,549,567
|
93.29
|
3,058,637
|
6.71
|
Brian Canfield
|
32,385,888
|
71.01
|
13,222,316
|
28.99
|
Glen Clark
|
45,288,983
|
99.30
|
319,221
|
0.70
|
Clark H. Hollands
|
34,202,604
|
74.99
|
11,405,600
|
25.01
|
Nick Desmarais
|
43,752,396
|
95.93
|
1,855,808
|
4.07
|
Steve Akazawa
|
45,476,958
|
99.71
|
131,246
|
0.29
|
Dianne Watts
|
45,470,436
|
99.70
|
137,768
|
0.30
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
|
Auditors
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
KPMG LLP
|
44,610,026
|
97.40
|
1,191,509
|
2.60
SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation
For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214
