WESTSHORE TERMINALS REPORT OF AGM VOTING RESULTS

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Jun 18, 2024, 20:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that the following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

37,125,324

81.40

8,482,880

18.60

Dallas H. Ross

42,549,567

93.29

3,058,637

6.71

Brian Canfield

32,385,888

71.01

13,222,316

28.99

Glen Clark

45,288,983

99.30

319,221

0.70

Clark H. Hollands

34,202,604

74.99

11,405,600

25.01

Nick Desmarais

43,752,396

95.93

1,855,808

4.07

Steve Akazawa

45,476,958

99.71

131,246

0.29

Dianne Watts

45,470,436

99.70

137,768

0.30

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

44,610,026

97.40

1,191,509

2.60

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214

