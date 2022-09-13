WESTSHORE TERMINALS RECEIVES STRIKE NOTICE FROM ILWU LOCAL 502

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) announces that on September 13, 2022 its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") received 72 hour strike notice from Local 502 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU"), pertaining to Westshore's coal export terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. Westshore has been in negotiations since October 2021 with Local 502 for a new collective agreement. The previous collective agreement and those of the two other ILWU Locals at the terminal expired January 31, 2022. The negotiations with Local 502 are the first of the three.

The strike notice states that the members of Local 502 will commence strike action against Westshore commencing at or about 1200 hours on September 16, 2022. That stoppage would result in the complete suspension of operations at the terminal.

Negotiations have involved conciliation/mediation under the Federal Labour Code since March 29, 2022. While strike notice has been served, the parties remain in contact and continue to have the assistance of the mediator.

Update information will be provided as warranted.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494