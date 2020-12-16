Westshore Terminals Receives Strike Notice from ILWU Local 502

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) announces that on December 16, 2020 its wholly-owned subsidiary Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership ("Westshore") received 72 hour strike notice from Local 502 of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union ("ILWU"), pertaining to Westshore's coal export terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. Westshore has been in negotiations for several months with Local 502 for a new collective agreement. The previous collective agreement and those of the two other ILWU Locals at the terminal expired January 31, 2020. The negotiations with Local 502 are the first of the three.

The strike notice states that the members of Local 502 will stop work at the terminal site on Saturday, December 19, 2020. That stoppage would result in the complete suspension of operations at the terminal.

Negotiations have involved conciliation under the Federal Labour Code since September 16, 2020. Further talks are scheduled between Westshore and Local 502.

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494