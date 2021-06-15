Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Jun 15, 2021, 20:00 ET

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - 

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William W. Stinson

32,759,338

72.54

12,403,587

27.46

M. Dallas H. Ross

31,360,081

69.44

13,802,844

30.56

Brian Canfield

39,432,117

87.31

5,730,808

12.69

Glen Clark

34,738,836

76.92

10,424,090

23.08

H. Clark Hollands

41,660,762

92.25

3,502,163

7.75

Steve Akazawa

44,976,685

99.59

186,240

0.41

Nick Desmarais

Dianne Watts

33,279,868

44,192,950

73.69

97.85

11,883,058

969,975

26.31

2.15

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

KPMG LLP

45,376,790

99.96

17,037

0.04

DATED this 15th day of June, 2021.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Organization Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation