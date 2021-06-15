Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 15, 2021, 20:00 ET
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
William W. Stinson
|
32,759,338
|
72.54
|
12,403,587
|
27.46
|
M. Dallas H. Ross
|
31,360,081
|
69.44
|
13,802,844
|
30.56
|
Brian Canfield
|
39,432,117
|
87.31
|
5,730,808
|
12.69
|
Glen Clark
|
34,738,836
|
76.92
|
10,424,090
|
23.08
|
H. Clark Hollands
|
41,660,762
|
92.25
|
3,502,163
|
7.75
|
Steve Akazawa
|
44,976,685
|
99.59
|
186,240
|
0.41
|
Nick Desmarais
Dianne Watts
|
33,279,868
44,192,950
|
73.69
97.85
|
11,883,058
969,975
|
26.31
2.15
Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
|
Auditors
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
%
|
KPMG LLP
|
45,376,790
|
99.96
|
17,037
|
0.04
DATED this 15th day of June, 2021.
(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
