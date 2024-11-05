WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2024 THIRD QUARTER REPORT AND ANNOUNCES 2024 Q4 DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC , Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

The Corporation also announced today that a dividend of $0.375 per share will be paid on or before January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024.The dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information, please contact: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494