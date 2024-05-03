WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2024 FIRST QUARTER REPORT AND ANNOUNCES 2024 Q2 DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

The Corporation also announced today that a dividend of $0.375 per share will be paid on or before July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2024. The dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

