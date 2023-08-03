WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2023 SECOND QUARTER REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494