Westshore Terminals Files 2019 Third Quarter Report

News provided by

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Nov 01, 2019, 20:00 ET

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities. Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information: Nick Desmarais, Secretary & Vice-President of Corporate Development, (604) 488-5214

Organization Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

You just read:

Westshore Terminals Files 2019 Third Quarter Report

News provided by

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

Nov 01, 2019, 20:00 ET