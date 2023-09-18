WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES Q3 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.35 per share will be paid on or before October 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2023. The dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Through August 31, 2023 Westshore loaded 18.4 million tonnes compared to 17.7 million tonnes for the same period in 2022. Based on the most recent information provided by Westshore's customers, performance year to date and anticipated rail performance, 2023 throughput volumes are anticipated to be in excess of 27.5 million tonnes.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes, and the level of future dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494