Westshore Terminals Announces Q3 2020 Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.16 per share will be paid on or before October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020, which is the same per share amount that was paid in Q1 and Q2 of 2020. The Q3 2020 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

For the eight months ended August 31, 2020, Westshore loaded 19.8 million tonnes, compared to 20.0 million tonnes for the same period in 2019. Average handling rates are comparable to 2018 rates. Throughput volumes for 2020 are anticipated to be approximately 29.5 million tonnes, at handling rates close to current year to date rates.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes and loading rates, and the levels of dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494