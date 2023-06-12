WESTSHORE TERMINALS ANNOUNCES Q2 2023 DISTRIBUTION

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.35 per share will be paid on or before July 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2023, which is the same per share amount that was paid in Q1 2023. The Q2 2023 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Westshore anticipates that it will load approximately 13.6 million tonnes in the first half of 2023, which is the same level loaded in the first half of 2022. Anticipated throughput volumes for 2023 remain unchanged at 26.5 million tonnes at an average loading rate of $12.75 per tonne.

Westshore's potash project is progressing well and continues to be on schedule and on budget. Westshore expects to start handling potash in 2026.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes, average loading rates, and the levels of dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

