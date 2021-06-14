Westshore Terminals Announces Q2 2021 Distribution

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSX: WTE) ("Westshore" or the "Corporation") announced today that a dividend of $0.20 per share will be paid on or before July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021, which is the same per share amount that was paid in Q1 2021. The Q2 2021 dividend will be designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

Westshore anticipates that it will load approximately 7.0 million tonnes in Q2 2021, compared to 7.6 million tonnes loaded in Q2 2020. Expectations concerning throughput volumes and average loading rates for 2021 remain unchanged.

The foregoing statements concerning anticipated throughput volumes, average loading rates, and the levels of dividends are forward-looking statements that reflect the current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future events and performance. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such performance or results will be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made, assumptions made by management, and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and will be impacted by and are subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined in the Corporation's Annual Information Form that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.

SOURCE Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation

For further information: Glenn Dudar, Vice President/General Manager, (604) 946-3494