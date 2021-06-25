WestJet reconnecting Saskatchewan routes

Airline to restore non-stop service to Edmonton and inaugurate new flights from Saskatoon and Regina

CALGARY, AB, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet is further restoring Saskatchewan's domestic connectivity with the restoration and inauguration of five routes to and from destinations across Alberta and British Columbia from Saskatoon and Regina. Full schedule details and resumption dates are outlined below.

"We continue to work towards the restoration of our pre-COVID domestic network to ensure that when our guests are ready to travel, we are there for them," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "WestJet remains committed to building back stronger for the betterment of all Canadians and as we look ahead to reconnecting friends, family and loved ones, the safe restart of travel is essential to Canada's economic recovery."

WestJet's investments are critical to ensuring Saskatchewan's recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and by the end of June the airline will begin its new non-stop flights from Saskatoon to Kelowna and Victoria.

"We have spent time listening to our valued government, airport, tourism and related industry partners in Saskatchewan as we enter the recovery phase of the pandemic. We thank Premier Moe and his government for prioritizing travel in their restart plan. While progress has been made in Saskatchewan, we continue to advocate for a safe travel framework from the Government of Canada," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President.

This July, WestJet will offer non-stop service from Saskatoon to seven cities and five cities from Regina.

Love Where You're Going Again – WestJet's Latest Video

For more than 17 months, Canadians from coast-to-coast have been separated from the people and places they love. WestJet's latest brand moment is a reminder to Canadians that it's time to love where they're going, again.

Saskatchewan route restarts between now and July 6, 2021

Route Peak Frequency Route restart date Regina – Kelowna * 2x weekly June 24, 2021 Regina – Edmonton 6x weekly June 25, 2021 Saskatoon - Kelowna * 2x weekly June 25, 2021 Saskatoon – Victoria * 2x weekly June 27, 2021 Saskatoon - Edmonton 6x weekly July 6, 2021

*New route

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

