WestJet and AMFA mutually agree to return to the bargaining table, preventing further network cancellations

CIRB invites further submissions on necessity of arbitration

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today, appeared before the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to discuss the airline's request for arbitration, in the negotiations process between the airline and the Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and Tech Ops employees, and to determine next steps.

With respect to WestJet's request for arbitration, the CIRB has advised it will require additional time and submissions from both parties before making a decision on whether or not collective bargaining for our first agreement should be resolved by way of arbitration.

In the meantime, the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) has rescinded its strike notice, with both parties jointly agreeing to return to the bargaining table to continue work towards finding a resolution.

"We recognize the impact the initial cancellations had on our guests and our people, and we sincerely appreciate their patience and understanding during this time," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "In returning to the bargaining table, we are committed to finding a resolution to avoid further disruption to our operations."

WestJet is working to resume normal operations as quickly and efficiently as possible, while ensuring the highest degree of safety. Guests are encouraged to continue checking the status of their flights before departing for the airport.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

