Westcoast Energy Declares Dividends

A CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 10: A dividend of 32.8125 cents per share payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020



B CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 12: A dividend of 32.500 cents per share payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2020

Westcoast Energy Inc. is an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; and Utilities and Power Operations, which serves approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec, and generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com .

