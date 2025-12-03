Enbridge Inc. Announces 3% Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2026
Dec 03, 2025, 07:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9700 per common share, payable on March 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. The declared dividend represents a 3% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the 31st consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
On December 2, 2025, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.
|
Common Shares
|
$0.9700
|
Preference Shares, Series A
|
$0.34375
|
Preference Shares, Series B
|
$0.32513
|
Preference Shares, Series D
|
$0.33825
|
Preference Shares, Series F
|
$0.34613
|
Preference Shares, Series G
|
$0.29836
|
Preference Shares, Series H
|
$0.38200
|
Preference Shares, Series I
|
$0.27432
|
Preference Shares, Series L
|
US$0.36612
|
Preference Shares, Series N
|
$0.41850
|
Preference Shares, Series P
|
$0.36988
|
Preference Shares, Series R
|
$0.39463
|
Preference Shares, Series 1
|
US$0.41898
|
Preference Shares, Series 3
|
$0.33050
|
Preference Shares, Series 4
|
$0.29034
|
Preference Shares, Series 5
|
US$0.41769
|
Preference Shares, Series 7
|
$0.37425
|
Preference Shares, Series 9
|
$0.35450
|
Preference Shares, Series 11
|
$0.34231
|
Preference Shares, Series 13
|
$0.33719
|
Preference Shares, Series 15
|
$0.35163
|
Preference Shares, Series 19
|
$0.38825
About Enbridge Inc.
At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.
|
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
|
Media:
|
Investment Community
|
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997
|
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
|
Email: [email protected]
|
Email: [email protected]
