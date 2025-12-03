Enbridge Inc. Announces 3% Quarterly Dividend Increase for 2026

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9700 per common share, payable on March 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. The declared dividend represents a 3% increase from the prior quarterly rate and the 31st consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

On December 2, 2025, the Enbridge Board of Directors declared the following quarterly dividends. All dividends are payable on March 1, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026.

Common Shares $0.9700 Preference Shares, Series A $0.34375 Preference Shares, Series B $0.32513 Preference Shares, Series D $0.33825 Preference Shares, Series F $0.34613 Preference Shares, Series G $0.29836 Preference Shares, Series H $0.38200 Preference Shares, Series I $0.27432 Preference Shares, Series L US$0.36612 Preference Shares, Series N $0.41850 Preference Shares, Series P $0.36988 Preference Shares, Series R $0.39463 Preference Shares, Series 1 US$0.41898 Preference Shares, Series 3 $0.33050 Preference Shares, Series 4 $0.29034 Preference Shares, Series 5 US$0.41769 Preference Shares, Series 7 $0.37425 Preference Shares, Series 9 $0.35450 Preference Shares, Series 11 $0.34231 Preference Shares, Series 13 $0.33719 Preference Shares, Series 15 $0.35163 Preference Shares, Series 19 $0.38825

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.

Media: Investment Community

Toll Free: (888) 992-0997 Toll Free: (800) 481-2804 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

