Westcoast Energy Declares Dividends

CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 10: A dividend of 32.8125 cents per share payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019.





















CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 12: A dividend of 32.500 cents per share payable on October 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019.

Westcoast Energy Inc. is an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. The Company safely delivers in excess of 2.9 million barrels of crude oil each day through its Mainline and Express Pipeline; accounts for approximately 62% of U.S. bound Canadian crude oil exports; and moves approximately 18% of all natural gas consumed in the U.S., serving key supply basins and demand markets. The Company's regulated utilities serve approximately 3.7 million retail customers in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. Enbridge also has interests in more than 1,600 MW of net renewable generating capacity in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB.



