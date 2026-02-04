Westcap Invests in Global Nutrient Company, Fit Foods

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Westcap Mgt. Ltd. ("Westcap") is pleased to announce the completion of an investment in Fit Foods LP ("Fit Foods" or the "Company"). The investment was made through Westcap MBO III Investment LP, a Western Canadian-focused private equity fund managed by Westcap.

Fit Foods is a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy lifestyle and sport supplement products catering to the growing global demand for better nutrition solutions. The Company owns several trusted and iconic brands, including MUTANT®, Pure Vita Labs®, Whey Gourmet®, and North Coast Naturals®. With over 350 SKUs, the Company's portfolio provides solutions to a wide range of consumer needs and preferences.

Founded in 1996 by the Company's CEO, Jim McMahon, Fit Foods has grown to approximately 200 employees and over 200,000 square feet of in-house manufacturing and warehousing space, including a fully licensed and highly automated production facility in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. Fit Foods sells its products globally to customers in over 100 countries through a diverse network of distribution channels.

Fit Foods' Founder, CEO and ongoing shareholder, Jim McMahon, said, "As we celebrate our 30th anniversary in 2026 as a 100% Canadian-owned and operated company, we are excited to welcome aboard a new partner for the next phase in our journey. Westcap was an ideal partner for us given its position as a long-standing investment firm with a history of growing and supporting Western Canadian businesses while maintaining company culture."

Grant Kook, President and CEO of Westcap, states, "Westcap is thrilled to be partnering with Jim McMahon and the Fit Foods' team. As protein consumption continues to increase with consumers looking for new and improved methods to increase their overall health and performance, the supplements industry has an impressive growth trajectory. Fit Foods is an industry leader with a highly tenured management team and deeply entrenched customer and supplier relationships, which made it a perfect platform company for us to grow."

About Westcap Mgt. Ltd.

Founded over 25 years ago, Westcap is a leading private equity and venture capital fund manager with well over $1 billion in assets under management. Westcap has an uncompromising vision to build long-term value for investors by supporting visionary management teams in their growth and succession strategies. Our vast network of strategic partners and long history of success across Western Canada is grounded by our strong culture and integrity.

About Fit Foods LP

Fit Foods is a leading Canadian-based manufacturer of sports nutrition and healthy-living supplements. For over 25 years, Fit Foods has been applying its founding principles of promoting healthier, happier lives to everything it does. This means it brings its very best practices and processes so that its consumers can be confident when they purchase the Company's brands. Fit Foods is proud of bringing superior taste and cutting-edge formulations to over 100 countries around the world. By using high-quality ingredients and products, Fit Foods can ensure that every product delivers on its promise and is delicious to consume.

