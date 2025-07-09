Westcap Announces Second Strategic Acquisition for Timber-Tech Truss

SASKATOON, SK, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Westcap Mgt. Ltd. ("Westcap") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Timber-Tech Truss Limited Partnership ("Timber-Tech" or the "Company"), has acquired Darmac Framing Systems ("Darmac").

Westcap completed its initial platform investment in Timber-Tech in December 2023 through Westcap MBO III Investment LP ("MBO III"), its third buyout fund focused on succession and growth opportunities in Western Canada. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Timber-Tech has four decades of experience as a leading provider of engineered truss systems and engineered wood products, servicing customers throughout Western Canada. In July 2024, Timber-Tech acquired Brydon Stairs Ltd., which diversified the company's product offerings to its broad suite of customers, and today it completed its second strategic acquisition since joining the Westcap portfolio of companies only 18 months prior.

Operating in Balzac, Alberta, Darmac is a leader in the fabrication of panelized and modular building components for residential construction. Darmac offers complete framing packages, including both material supply and on-site installation, operating from its 40,000 square foot facility with over 50 employees. The company manufactures a range of products, including prefabricated walls and floor systems that are precision-engineered, ensuring consistently high quality, dimensional accuracy and structural integrity.

"Timber-Tech's ability to execute its aggressive, organic and acquisition-based growth strategies, which are also aligned with strong sector tailwinds, was a key factor in our decision to invest in this platform company only 18 months ago," said Mr. Grant J. Kook, President and CEO of Westcap.

Alberta's economy is positioned to remain a leader across the nation in gross domestic product (GDP) with robust growth due to strong commodity prices and relative cost of living affordability. This will continue, with the trend of interprovincial and international migration into the region, and drive demand for new housing as evident in the first quarter of 2025 which saw 5,000 new housing starts in Calgary alone, a 15% increase over the same period in 2024.

Ms. Wendy Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Timber-Tech indicates, "The acquisition of Darmac enables Timber-Tech to now provide the entire structural package for a new home and meet both the federal government's mandate and the market's desire for prefab construction. Since Westcap's partnership we have seen exciting growth in aggregated top line revenues and our team of 82 key members double in size to now 172."

About Westcap Mgt. Ltd.

Founded over 25 years ago, Westcap is a leading private equity and venture capital fund manager with over $1 billion in assets under management. Westcap has an uncompromising vision to build long-term value for investors by supporting visionary management teams in their growth acquisition and succession strategies. Our vast network of strategic partners and long history of success across Western Canada is grounded by our strong culture and integrity. Learn more at westcapmgt.ca

About Timber-Tech Truss Limited Partnership

Founded in 1980, Timber-Tech is a leading provider of engineered truss systems and engineered wood products, servicing customers throughout Western Canada. The company has a long-standing reputation of credibility and reliability and has grown to operate four manufacturing facilities, located in Lethbridge and Calgary with over 100,000 square feet of combined manufacturing space. Learn more at timbertechtruss.ca

Grant J. Kook, President/CEO, Westcap Mgt. Ltd., Tel: (306) 652-5557; Wendy Murphy, CEO, Timber-Tech Truss Limited Partnership, Tel: (403) 601-4546