Westbridge Renewable Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for Red Willow Solar And Battery Energy Storage Project

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Willow Solar Inc. ("Red Willow"), has obtained Power Plant and Battery Energy Storage System ("BESS") Approval (Decision 29258-D01-2026) and a Substation Permit and License for the Birch 1075S Substation (the "Substation") from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for its project, Red Willow Solar and Battery Storage Project (the"Red Willow Project" or the "Project").

The Red Willow Project is the fourth of five Alberta projects of Westbridge to receive power plant and BESS approval from the AUC. The approvals allow Red Willow to construct and operate the Project, located in Stettler Country, Alberta. The Project consists of a solar power plant with an approved capacity of up to 225 MWac, and BESS with capacity of up to 200 MWh and the Substation. Approval is granted subject to provisions by the Hydro and Electric Energy Act and the Alberta Utilities Commission Act. It is anticipated that applications to the AUC relating to interconnection approvals will be filed within the calendar year.

Maggie McKenna, Director and COO, commented,

"We are pleased to announce AUC approval for our Red Willow project, marking another key milestone for Westbridge. This achievement, combined with the previously obtained approvals for Georgetown, Sunnynook, and Dolcy means that we have secured AUC approval for four out of our five projects in Alberta. This progress is a crucial step forward in advancing the Red Willow project towards the Ready-to-Build stage. We wish to extend our thanks to the development team for their expertise and efforts in driving this success, and the AUC for their support."

Stefano Romanin, Director and CEO, commented:

"This approval is further recognition of the teams proven ability to originate, design and deliver successful approval of greenfield utility-scale Solar and BESS projects. This final regulatory milestone for Red Willow advances the project close to ready-to-build status in just over 3 years. AUC approval for the Red Willow project confirms our ability to advance high-quality renewable projects from concept to construction readiness. It's another tremendous achievement by our team and partners."

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver renewable energy and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, expected construction timing and financing, future power procurement strategies, and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information also includes management's assessment of future plans and operations, including the construction of the Red Willow Project. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including project milestone progress at Fontus, and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential", "will", "may", "could", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete licensing and interconnection processes; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties; changes in laws or market conditions; and the risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management's discussion & analysis dated November 30, 2024, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For more information, contact: Scott M. Kelly, Chairman & Director, [email protected], +1 416 998-4714; Paul Adams, Investor Relations, [email protected], +44 (0) 7765 245 892