Westbridge Renewable Energy to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) announced today that it will be presenting at the 2025 Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto, on Wednesday October 22, 2025 at 10:30am EDT.

To register for the presentation please follow this link.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with the company, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER. 1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft in Downtown Toronto, ON. If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentation "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

For further information: Scott Kelly, Executive Chairman, +1416 998-4714, [email protected]