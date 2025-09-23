Westbridge Renewable Energy Announces Cash Dividend of CAD 0.20 Per Share

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend in the amount of CAD 0.20 per share, to be distributed to shareholders of record as of 3rd October 2025 (the "Record Date"), with payment on or around 17th October 2025 (the "Distribution Date"), subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Dividend Details

Amount: CAD 5,057,000 approximately in aggregate

approximately in aggregate Per Share: CAD 0.20 (based on shares outstanding as of the Record Date)

(based on shares outstanding as of the Record Date) Record Date: 3 rd October 2025

Payment Date: on or around 17 h October 2025

Type: Cash dividend, classified as a special dividend

Strategic rationale

Following Westbridge's previous dividend of CAD 0.10 per share, which was distributed on 21st June 2024 to shareholders of record as of 7th June 2024, the Company remains committed to returning value to shareholders while preserving the financial flexibility required to grow. The Company is declaring a one-time, special dividend. This is a non-recurring distribution and should not be interpreted as an indication of ongoing or regular dividend payments. The Company remains committed to consider additional dividends if and when its cash position permits, but any future distributions will remain at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors.

After the payment of this proposed dividend, Westbridge retains a strong cash position to continue advancing its development portfolio and pursue expansion into new projects. The Company is actively working on new project development opportunities in Ontario, aiming to establish a leading position in one of Canada's most strategically important power markets. In addition, Westbridge has launched data centre initiatives in the United States that will diversify the Company's portfolio and provide exposure to the rapidly growing AI sector, where demand for reliable clean power and energy-dense infrastructure is accelerating.

Management remains committed to future dividend distributions when the Company's cash position permits and as revenues from ongoing and upcoming projects are realized.

"This dividend is a demonstration of Westbridge's confidence in its financial strength and its future pipeline," said Stefano Romanin, CEO of Westbridge. "We believe in delivering returns to our shareholders without compromising our ability to grow. The Ontario projects are especially promising, and our U.S. data centre initiatives will enable us to participate in one of the most dynamic sectors out there - all while maintaining our clean energy leadership."

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge originates, develops, operates and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects, stand-alone battery energy storage projects and other clean energy-focused development. The Company has a portfolio of projects in four key jurisdictions: Canada, the U.S., the U.K. and Italy. Westbridge delivers attractive, long-term returns by originating and developing an international portfolio of renewable energy assets to support increasing demand for energy and grid reliability. Management brings a strong track-record with a cumulative 40+ development projects worldwide. As one of very few listed, pure-play international solar and BESS development companies, Westbridge provides investors with access to greenfield solar and energy storage projects at the earliest stage of development, allowing them to benefit from the full development value chain. Westbridge aims to deliver clean, sustainable electricity and energy storage solutions to support increasing electricity demand and grid reliability in the jurisdictions in which it operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information also includes management's assessment of future plans and operations, the timing of the payment of the dividend and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including project milestone progress at Fontus, and should not be relied upon for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential", "will", "may", "could", "should", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to complete licensing and interconnection processes; availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties; changes in laws or market conditions; and the risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

For more information, contact: Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chair & Director, [email protected], +1 416 998-4714; Paul Adams, Investor Relations, [email protected], +44 (0) 7765 245 892