Westbridge Renewable Announces Participation at Inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference in Toronto

TORONTO, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Westbridge Renewable Energy Corporation (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) (FRA: PUQ) ("Westbridge", "Westbridge Renewable" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation as a founding member at the inaugural Canadian Climate Investor Conference, taking place on Thursday June 8th, 2023, in-person at the Hyatt Regency Toronto.

Scott M. Kelly, Executive Chair of Westbridge Renewable Energy is scheduled to present at 9:45 a.m. where he will discuss the recently announced Definitive Agreement with MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals, the recent financing secured through Leyline Renewable Capital, and the recent approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the Company's Sunnynook Solar PV and Battery Energy Storage Project.

Attendees can expect to gain a comprehensive understanding of the strategic direction the Company is poised to take following the Definitive Agreement, as well as further insight on its evolving business model.

Entry to the conference is free for investors, registration is required in advance at the link below.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/canadian-climate-investor-conference-tickets-609825182537

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference will bring together growth oriented, publicly traded clean energy and technology companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and to discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

This conference is organized by founding members RE Royalties, Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp, UGE International, ReVolve Renewables, Solar Alliance, Evergen Infrastructure, Electrovaya, Clear Blue Technologies, , Synex Renewables, Carbon Streaming, Green Impact Partners, Good Natured Products, Diirt Environmental, Taiga Motors, Northstar Clean Technologies, and RecycLiCo Battery Materials who will be presenting at the conference. Founding partner sponsors include the TMX Group, Integral Wealth and Water Tower Research.

The conference welcomes climate and impact focused institutional investors, financial institutions, portfolio managers, retail investors, advisors, and professionals to learn and discuss directly with companies on solutions to create a clean and secure future, address critical climate mitigation issues, and increasing clean energy and technology investments.

Westbridge Renewable looks forward to engaging with investors and stakeholders who share a vested interest in the renewable energy sector.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. originates, develops, and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain, as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott M. Kelly Nisha Hasan Executive Chair & Director Momentum IR Corp. [email protected] [email protected] +1 416 998-4714 +1 416 888-4219

For more information, please visit: www.westbridge.energy | Twitter | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this document contains forward-looking information and statements including, without limitation, management's business strategy, management's assessment of future plans and operations. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including obtaining requisite permits, entering into an interconnection agreement, if at all, the completion of the design and commissioning of the Project by Q2 2025, if at all. Forward-looking statements or information typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project", "potential" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding future performance and outlook. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, regulatory, policy and social uncertainties, and availability of permits and financing upon terms acceptable to the Company or at all. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, market risks, operating history, competition, and the other risks identified under the headings "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated March 30, 2023 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.