SASKATOON, SK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF) (the "Company" or "Wescan") announces the appointment of Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., as Senior Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Slugoski is a professional geologist with over 15 years of mineral exploration and production experience, the majority of which has been focused on Saskatchewan, including extensive work within the La Ronge Gold Belt and the Athabasca Basin uranium district. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Geology from the University of Saskatchewan and is a member in good standing with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan (APEGS).

Mr. Slugoski began his career with Wescan, contributing to exploration programs at the Jojay and Jasper gold projects within the La Ronge domain. He later served as Mine Geologist with Golden Band Resources Inc., working on the Komis, Golden Heart, and Decade deposits, where he was responsible for grade control, geological modeling, reconciliation, and resource expansion drilling within active mining operations.

Mr. Slugoski subsequently advanced to Chief Geologist with MAS Gold Corp. (now Trident Resources), where he led exploration and resource advancement programs at the North Lake, Preview SW, Greywacke, and Contact Lake deposits. His work focused on resource development, expansion drilling strategies, structural corridor interpretation, and technical data integration across multiple deposits within the La Ronge Gold Belt. At Contact Lake, he supported the transition of the asset from Saskatchewan Government ownership into public company control, assisting with historical data compilation and technical positioning of the project for renewed exploration.

Through his experience spanning grassroots exploration, resource delineation, production-stage geology, and senior technical leadership, Mr. Slugoski has developed a comprehensive understanding of gold mineralization systems in northern Saskatchewan. He currently serves as Vice President, Exploration for Stallion Uranium Corp., where he leads uranium exploration initiatives within the Athabasca Basin.

Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., commented: "The La Ronge Gold Belt is one of Saskatchewan's most prospective gold districts, with significant opportunities remaining for discovery and resource growth. I am pleased to be joining Wescan in an advisory role and look forward to contributing to the Company's exploration strategy as it prepares for its upcoming exploration programs."

W. Connor MacNeill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wescan, commented:

"We are very excited to welcome Darren to Wescan in this advisory capacity. Darren has worked on the majority of the gold projects within the La Ronge Gold Belt and brings a deep technical understanding of the geology, structural controls, and historical datasets across the region. His firsthand experience ranging from grassroots exploration to production-stage operations provides Wescan with valuable insight as we continue to advance our projects. We look forward to working closely with him as we move into our next phase of exploration."

About Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt.

