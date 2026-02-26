WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND STOCK OPTION GRANT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Wescan Goldfields Inc. (TSXV: WGF) ("Wescan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a series of management changes as part of the Company's ongoing growth and development.

The Company announces the appointment of W. Connor MacNeill as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 26, 2026, transitioning from his prior role as Chief Financial Officer. W. Connor MacNeill succeeds Ken MacNeill as he transitions from his role as Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Company. Ken has served as Chief Executive Officer since the Company's listing in 2004. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his dedication and leadership and looks forward to his continued involvement with the Company in his new role.

Connor has been actively involved in the Company's corporate strategy, capital markets activities and financial management. As President and Chief Executive Officer, he will continue to advance Wescan's strategic objectives and oversee the Company's ongoing operations.

The Company also announces the appointment of Jeff Sheppard as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sheppard is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan (B.Comm) and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA). He has over 15 years of experience in the Canadian junior resource sector, with a strong background in natural resource capital markets, corporate tax and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition, the Company announces that on February 26, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 1,900,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.19 per option, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The options will be subject to vesting and expiry terms in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and applicable exchange policies.

About Wescan Goldfields Inc.

Wescan Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt.

For further information please contact: W. Connor MacNeill, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (306) 244-5480