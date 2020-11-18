WENZEL Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Completely Automating the Entire CT Process Workflow with Its exaCT L Offering

"Compared to many tactile or optical measuring machines that do carry out measurements at the component, the exaCT L can measure inside and outside objects with high precision. The exaCT L has superior X-ray performance combined with a fast detector, allowing it to measure objects and defects rapidly," said Mariano Kimbara Senior Industry Analyst. "WENZEL has made significant inroads into the market with intuitive user guidance that employs intelligent software to automate all measuring parameters, delivering robust customer value."

WENZEL's exaCT series, including exaCT L, can support several metrology and non-destructive testing applications, including connectors, hearing aids, aluminum casting, combustion engines, and remote controls. The company equips the exaCT L 150kV version with a high-resolution microfocus X-ray source with a 6,000-pixel detector. By establishing a new benchmark with one of the highest-powered X-ray sources available in the 225 kV segment, exaCT L offers up to 1,600 watts with higher flexibility in applications for larger measuring volumes. Another added benefit is WENZEL's configurable and modular system for individual requirements. Unlike competing solutions, WENZEL's product can be customized to fit user requirements.

exaCT L can be configured to existing CT system power sources and detectors, depending on the application requirement. With a 225kV output, scanning high-density materials, such as plastics, metal, and multi-materials, only takes minutes. This superior scanning capability makes the solution more reliable and relevant to OEMs' operations. In addition, the solution has the smallest footprint in its class of 225kV output, which addresses customers' small space requirements.

"WENZEL has successfully introduced compact, customizable systems with advanced resolution, ideal for integration into the shop floor and use in a research environment. Its broad range of capabilities, including decreasing the influence of dirt and temperature, irrespective of the environmental conditions, gives it an added edge," noted Kimbara. "WENZEL continues to gain traction in multiple industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, medical equipment, and tool making. Its ability to improve components' inspection time with its superior detector and X-ray performance has positioned it for further growth in the CT market."

"We are proud that our computer tomography exaCT L has been awarded with the '2020 Global New Product Innovation Award' by Frost & Sullivan. This shows us that we are on the right path for long-term growth in the global metrology market," said CEO Dr. Heike Wenzel. "The project proceeded in an exemplary manner from new development to the first delivery to the customer. Through great commitment, high flexibility as well as cross-divisional thinking and acting of all parties involved, we developed a new product that perfectly completed our CT series. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved once again."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG (WENZEL)

The WENZEL Group is one of the leading suppliers in the field of Industrial Metrology. The product portfolio of WENZEL includes optical high speed scanning, computed tomography based 3D X-ray measuring technology, and traditional coordinate measuring machines. In addition to these systems WENZEL also offers comprehensive metrology software, which is used by many thousands of users for the measurement and analysis of parts. WENZEL solutions are found across the Automotive Industry, Aerospace and Defense, in Plastics and Medical Technology. Our solutions also support Reverse Engineering, Inspection, and Analysis for a variety of fields including Power Generation, Vehicle Electrification, and Additive Manufacturing. Today WENZEL has an installed base of over 10,000 machines worldwide. Subsidiaries and agencies in more than 50 countries support the sales and ensure the after sales service for our customers. The WENZEL Group has more than 600 employees worldwide.

Press contact

Steffen Hochrein | Phone: +49 6020 201-6114 | Fax +49 6020 201-66 6114

[email protected] | www.wenzel-group.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

