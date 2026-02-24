Frost & Sullivan: SharpenCX Receives the 2026 North American Cloud Contact Center Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Trust-Driven CX Innovation

Frost & Sullivan recognizes SharpenCX for delivering customer trust, transparency, and reliability through a cloud-native architecture and AI-driven workflows.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that SharpenCX has been named the 2026 North American Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the cloud contact center sector for its outstanding achievements in financial strength, strategic expansion, operational efficiency, and customer-centered execution. This recognition highlights SharpenCX's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. SharpenCX excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer acquisition, customer service experience, customer confidence, and brand equity, SharpenCX has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving cloud communications landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in architectural simplicity, operational optimization, and market-relevant growth have enabled it to scale effectively across North America while maintaining financial discipline and transparency.

Innovation remains central to SharpenCX's approach. Its cloud-native contact center platform empowers agents through streamlined omnichannel workflows, modular adoption frameworks, and AI-driven automation that enhance performance while reducing technical friction. Supported by a rapidly maturing partner ecosystem, SharpenCX delivers adaptable solutions that allow organizations to evolve workflows and integrate new capabilities without the complexity or downtime common among legacy platforms. "Sharpen operates from a unified, cloud-native architecture that reduces technical friction and supports efficient internal execution. By maintaining a single, coherent system rather than a patchwork of acquired solutions, the company accelerates development cycles, reduces rework, and focuses resources on innovation rather than maintaining legacy complexity," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

SharpenCX's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. Through a lifecycle engagement model built on continuity and accountability, the company provides stable guidance from onboarding through ongoing optimization. Transparent pricing structures, leadership accessibility, and low-friction platform adaptability reinforce long-term customer trust while delivering measurable total cost of ownership savings. "We built Sharpen on one cloud-native foundation, so everything works together," said Tom Fisher, president of SharpenCX. "We added even more value by making it flexible enough that customers can adopt it as needed, rather than forcing them to rip and replace. They get coherence underneath and choice on top -- and we're proud Frost & Sullivan recognized the benefits of our strategy."

Frost & Sullivan commends SharpenCX for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the cloud contact center industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. It recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About SharpenCX

SharpenCX is a cloud-native contact center platform designed to reduce complexity and improve performance. Its modular framework allows organizations to adopt capabilities such as AI-powered workflows and outbound engagement incrementally, without disruptive migrations.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sharpen serves mid-market and regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and insurance. With transparent subscription pricing and a 95% customer retention rate, Sharpen focuses on delivering measurable, long-term customer value.

