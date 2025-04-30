Welcome to the 1V1 Trading Arena: Bybit Blends Gameplay With Real Crypto Wins for Pro and New Users

DUBAI, UAE, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil the 1V1 Trading Arena , gamifying trading experience for crypto pros and beginners in the first ever 1-on-1 trading battle on Bybit. The competition allows eligible Bybit users to battle another individual trader and share in $1,000,000 in airdrops.

Designed for both seasoned pros and newcomers, the event offers rewards for every trading style. From now until May 22, 10AM UTC, participants can engage in direct PnL (Profit and Loss)-based battles against fellow traders.

Highlights

Pro Trader Face-Offs: Users may race one another without having to join squads, allowing individual traders to demonstrate their tradecraft to the fullest.

Users may race one another without having to join squads, allowing individual traders to demonstrate their tradecraft to the fullest. Performance, Not Size: The trader with the higher Profit and Loss percentage will emerge victorious, no matter the invested amount.

The trader with the higher Profit and Loss percentage will emerge victorious, no matter the invested amount. Flash Rewards in Seconds: The winning trader will get to claim the rewards of each match immediately.

The winning trader will get to claim the rewards of each match immediately. Race at Their Pace: Participants can choose their own battle mode from 1 to 4 hours–Blitz, Rush, or Endurance. Bybit's powerful trading tools are at their disposal to help them set positions and automate entry and exit points.

In addition, newcomers will get a chance to join a lucky draw and win up to 100 USDT when they win the first match. Users may also receive referral bonuses of up to 20% of the referees' points.

Tune in Live: The Ultimate KOL Trading Battle

The 1V1 Trading Arena reinvents traditional trading competitions and enables users to take full control of their portfolios and strategies, blending gameplay with rewards powered by Bybit's suite of trading solutions.

The stakes are about to get higher on May 7 where two influential crypto traders will compete head to head on Bybit Live . The audience will get to witness the drama unfold in real time, hear tips on how to get the most out of the campaign from the trading pros, while taking part in interactive giveaways for a chance to win from a 1,000 USDT prize pool during the session.

Livestream Link: 1v1 KOL Trading Arena Showdown

Date and Time: May 7, 2025 , 8AM UTC

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more about the unique trading competition, users may visit: 1V1 Trading Arena: Face-off for big rewards!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

