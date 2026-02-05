DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced two easy-to-use account modes on Bybit TradFi , designed to help both new and experienced users start trading traditional assets with confidence.

Bybit TradFi Launches Beginner-Friendly Account Modes Offering Easy Access to Gold Trading and Zero Fees

The new account modes, Zero-Fee mode and Tight-Spread mode, give users a clear choice in how they access markets such as gold, FX, and stocks, depending on their cost preferences and trading experience. Both operate on industry-standard foreign exchange brokerage models, with the primary distinction being how transaction costs are applied and displayed.

Under Zero-Fee mode, users can trade gold and other TradFi products with no separate commission charges, as trading costs are incorporated into the spread. This simplified structure makes it especially beginner-friendly, allowing anyone to get started right away without needing to manage complex fee calculations. Tight-Spread mode, by contrast, offers narrower spreads with a transparent commission structure, a format typically favored by more active traders who prioritize precision pricing and tighter market execution.

To make onboarding seamless, Zero-Fee mode is set as the default option for all new TradFi users, enabling them to start trading immediately. Eligible users may switch to Tight-Spread mode at any time, provided they accumulate a total TradFi deposit of at least 3,000 USDT in their TradFi account and have no open positions or pending orders at the time of the switch. Account mode changes can be completed through both the Bybit app and web platform within the TradFi trading interface.

The launch builds on a year of significant TradFi product expansion. In 2025, Bybit introduced U.S. stock CFD trading, expanded easy access to gold and FX trading under the unified TradFi banner, and completed web integration to enable seamless web-based trading. These developments reinforce Bybit TradFi's commitment to making traditional markets more accessible to everyday traders.

The introduction of dual account modes reflects Bybit TradFi's continued focus on lowering the barrier to entry while still supporting advanced trading strategies, maintaining transparency and consistency in pricing structures. Additional details on TradFi trading and account functionality are available on Bybit's official website .

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi . Trading comes with risk.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit