WELCOME ONBOARD THE NEW EXO RAILCARS

MONTREAL, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Starting June 25, exo will begin the commissioning of a new generation of railcars. Forty-four new 2050 railcars will gradually enter service on Line 12 - Saint-Jerome, increasing the reliability and capacity of the commuter rail network.

An improved experience

The new 2050 railcars will make for a more comfortable and accessible journey through multiple features:

Up to 147 seats over two floors;

Many electrical and USB outlets;

Two wide doors per car to facilitate boarding and alighting;

Accessible toilets with a changing table;

High contrast indoor and outdoor display screens;

Bright and inviting LED interior lighting;

Heating and air conditioning;

Spaces for motorized mobility aids (e.g. three-wheeled scooters) and bicycles.

Increased accessibility on the St-Jerome line

Exo makes the accessibility of its train and bus network a priority and continues to improve the infrastructure inherited from the commuter rail network. The addition of 18 new, accessible railcars on Line 12 - Saint-Jerome is therefore a concrete action of its Accessibility Development Plan 2023-2027 (French), which also provides for the development of platform-train links at nine stations on this line, facilitating the boarding and alighting of persons with functional limitations.

Quotes

"The development of public transit depends on its attractiveness, and our investments in these new railcars will better meet the needs of citizens of the North Shore and Laval. Our government will continue to support public transit for the benefit of all Quebecers," said Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier, Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

"It should be noted that the design to North American standards and the implementation of these new railcars were carried out in accordance with the allocated budget and with the needs of our users in mind. Despite the pandemic requiring patience, the outcome of this collaboration is remarkable, providing a modern commuter train that progressively becomes more accessible to all our customers," added Josée Bérubé, Chair of exo's Board of Directors.

"Our new railcars have undergone final testing on our network since winter, and exo staff are thrilled with their exceptional quality and design, which perfectly meet our needs and those of our customers. We look forward to users finally using our new railcars starting next Tuesday," said Sylvain Yelle, General Manager for exo.

Local expertise at the heart of railcar manufacturing

Our railcars are made by CRRC, and exo would like to highlight the participation of several other Quebec and Canadian suppliers.

Graphie (La Pocatière, QC): Design and signing. ISC applied System ( Pointe-Claire, QC ): Radio, communication and display system. Prelco (Rivière-du-Loup, QC): Windows. Baultar Solutions ( Val-Joli, QC ): Floors and operator seats. Khrome ( Drummondville, QC ): Passenger seats. ProFlex ( Granby, QC ): Bellows between cars. Bach-Simson ( London, ON ): Event recorders (black boxes). Quester Tangent ( Sidney, BC ): Control system. Technologies Lanka Inc. (La Pocatière, QC): Door system and operator, battery charger, and low voltage power supply.



To learn more about the new 2050 railcars, visit the dedicated page (French) on the exo website. This project was carried out with the financial support of the Government of Quebec under the government assistance program for public transit.

Note that the commissioning of these new railcars does not cause any schedule changes.

About exo

As the second-largest public transit company in the metropolitan area, exo is an efficient, user-friendly transit organization that transports passengers to and from the north and south shores of Montreal. The network covers nearly a hundred municipalities and includes the adapted transport service. Whether by train, bus, or carpooling, exo is firmly focused on the future, aiming to develop innovative and greener modes of transport.

Media information: Eric Edström, Media Relations, Tel.: 514.287-2464, ext. 4057