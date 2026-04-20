Wei Wai Kum, Nine Allied Tribes and Lax Kw'alaams Band Stand Together to Call BC MLAs to Pause Treaty Bills Ahead of Legislative Debate

VICTORIA, BC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As Bill 20 and 21 approach second reading and debate of the K'omoks and Kitselas Fir Nation treaties, the Wei Wai Kum First Nation ("WWK"), Nine Allied Tribes ("NAT") and Lax Kw'alaams Band ("LKB") call Members of the Legislative Assembly to carefully consider the broader public interest and pause the legislation until fundamental issues are addressed.

Lax Kw'alaams Band (CNW Group/Lax Kw’alaams Band) Wei Wai Kum First Nation (CNW Group/Lax Kw’alaams Band)

Leaders from WWK, NAT and LKB are in Victoria again this week to stand in alliance and engage directly with elected officials, underscoring the seriousness of their concerns and the importance of getting this decision right.

The K'omoks treaty claims approximately 80 per cent of WWK territory, and the Kitselas treaty would impact more than 90 per cent of NAT and LKB territory, yet meaningful consultation, accommodation, and consent have not been achieved. Key questions remain unresolved around economic uncertainty, public interest, BC's legal obligations, and how decisions about land and resources will be made moving forward.

Economic consequences of decisions on bills 20 and 21 affect WWK territory and the North Coast, and this cannot be ignored. With direct connections to major trade infrastructure and resource development, this WWK, NAT and LKB alliance understands that uncertainty in governance and decision-making does not stay contained--it ripples outward, affecting investment, jobs, and long-term opportunities for the impacted regions.

Proceeding with bills 20 and 21 under current conditions risks creating long-term uncertainty, for Indigenous governments and for the broader public interest – impacting economic development, infrastructure planning, especially to the stability of one of Canada's most important trade corridors in the North Coast, anchored by the Port of Prince Rupert.

The WWK, NAT and LKB support reconciliation, but this is not proper reconciliation. As MLAs prepare to debate bills 20 and 21 this week, leaders are urging all MLAs, and indeed all British Columbians, to look closely at what remains unresolved and act accordingly. Pause this legislation, complete the consultation that is necessary, and ensure this agreement supports stability and respects all Nations.

The WWK, NAT and LKB leadership stand strong in alliance on common concerns with bills 20 and 21 before the BC legislature, and plan to attend the Legislature of British Columbia to voice united concerns to the media, British Columbians, and Canadians.

While this may be the first step in the process, the Government of BC continues to misstep with Indigenous Nations. Without following through on the reconciliation process and meaningful consultation, NAT and LKB are prepared to take the next steps in amplifying their concerns with the Kitselas treaty.

Media Availability:

Who: Nine Allied Tribes, Lax Kw'alaams and Wei Wai Kum leadership

When: Monday, April 20, 2026, at 11:30 a.m.

Where: BC Legislature front steps, 501 Belleville St., Victoria, BC

Quotes:

On April 20, 2026, Chief Roberts, Wei Wai Kum First Nations, stated:

"We continue to affirm we're not denying that there's a shared history of places. K'ómoks is very unique in that where they draw their identity from ... and that history should be more fully reflected in who they are in their treaty."

On April 20, 2026, Mayor Garry Reece, Lax Kw'alaams First Nations, stated:

"You don't create certainty by rushing past unresolved issues--you create risk."

"We have been raising these concerns for years, and yet we are still being asked to accept decisions that impact our territory without our full involvement. That is not respectful, and it is not sustainable."

On April 20, 2026, Donnie Wesley, Nine Allied Tribes, stated:

"Pausing this legislation is critical for the Nine Allied Tribes and Lax Kw'alaams. Once uncertainty is introduced into a corridor like this, it is difficult to reverse."

"We came to Victoria because this decision matters--not just for our Nation, but for the relationships between Nations that have existed long before this legislation. Our rights and title are directly impacted, and we have not been meaningfully consulted. That is not how reconciliation is supposed to work."

On April 20, Stan Dennis Jr., Nine Allied Tribes, stated

"This is not about stopping progress. It's about making sure decisions of this scale are done properly, with all Nations at the table. Once these relationships are damaged, it is not easily repaired."

Attached: Joint statement between Wei Wai Kum First Nation, and the Nine Allied Tribes and Lax Kw'alaams Band

Joint Statement between Wei Wai Kum First Nation, and the Nine Allied Tribes and Lax Kw'alaams Band concerning:

Current Government of British Columbia's Proposed K'ómoks and Kitselas First Nations Treaty Bills that Fail Reconciliation Commitments, Legal Obligations, and Threaten Economic Certainty and Public Interest

Wei Wai Kum First Nation, Nine Allied Tribes, and Lax Kw'alaams Band (together the "Impacted Indigenous Nations") stand strong together to call the current Government of British Columbia to immediately pause the K'ómoks treaty bill tabled in the legislature, and the proposed Kitselas treaty bill, until the following are fulfilled:

Upholding the Crown commitment to reconciliation and recognizing Indigenous laws and governance systems; Protecting economic certainty, private land interests and public interests; Ensuring meaningful consultation and accommodation, including avoidance and mitigation measures built into the treaties; Supporting the resolution of inter-nation issues with integrity; advancing reconciliation in a manner that is lawful, principled and sustainable; and Ensuring proper legislative process.

Support for Treaty and Self-Government for all First Nations:

We support modern treaties and the inherent right of all First Nations to self-government and self-determination within their territory. However, treaties must be implemented in a manner that reflects Indigenous Law, respects neighbouring Nations, and upholds the honour of the Crown.

Advancing treaty legislation in the face of unresolved territorial and governance issues between Nations risks undermining reconciliation and creating long-term conflict and uncertainty

The Impacted Indigenous Nations have remained clear: we support and want to celebrate all First Nations in asserting their right to self-government through treaties within their territory . However, the current Government of British Columbia appear to favour short-sighted proposed treaty bills that undermine :

Premier Eby's reconciliation commitments;

legal obligations;

Indigenous Law;

economic certainty; and

public interests.

The lack of meaningful consultation puts regional economies and private lands at risk if our Nations affected by overly broad and unsupported territorial claims by neighbours in the Treaty are forced to go to court.

Major Unresolved Issues Relating to Aboriginal Rights, Title and Territories

Both the Kitselas and K'ómoks Treaties violate Indigenous Law and claim territory in an overly broad manner and with little or no legal or historical foundation. Both treaties take overly ambitious claim areas and turn them into Treaty rights. Up to this point, provincial negotiators have refused to engage in meaningful consultation and have refused to require amendments to these Treaties to adjust boundaries, require protocols in overlap areas (as was done in the Tla'amin Treaty), or include other mitigation measures.

Risks to Economic Certainty, Public Lands, and the Public Interest

The Impacted Indigenous Nations are located in important economic regions with essential forestry, fishery, energy, and other key British Columbia commodities and trade interests, critical to the British Columbia and Canadian economies.

The Impacted Indigenous Nations are compelled to inform British Columbians, the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, and Canadians that the proposed K'ómoks and Kitselas treaty bills put the economy and land and resource interests at risk if the lack of meaningful consultation and persistent refusal to incorporate mitigation measures drives impacted First Nations to court.

By aggressively advancing these proposed treaty bills and refusing meaningful consultation and accommodation, the current Government of British Columbia appears to be disregarding economic certainty and private land interests, which threatens the public interest. It is no answer to state that 'there is still time' because Canada has not yet ratified. Once B.C. ratifies, it is very unlikely that any amendments to these treaties will be possible.

Legal Duty to Consult and Accommodate:

The Impacted Indigenous Nations call upon the current Government of British Columbia to complete their duty to meaningfully consult, which has not been fulfilled, and accommodate in relation to these treaty proposal impacts. This includes giving full consideration to Indigenous Law, sharing full information about the strength of claim assessments and impact analysis, and negotiating avoidance, mitigation and accommodation measures that match the significant impacts and infringements.

Legislative Requirements:

The Impacted Indigenous Nations call upon every Member of the Legislative Assembly to follow the proper legislative procedure required for these treaty bills, leading to royal assent. Under Standing Orders, we call upon all Members to require and command the highest standards for each treaty bill stage to uphold and protect economic certainty, private landowners, the public interest, and the Government of British Columbia's legal duties and obligations. This includes reforming the Legislative Aboriginal Affairs Committee and ensuring that both treaty bills are fully reviewed by this Committee.

Call to Action:

The Impacted Indigenous Nations are compelled to call upon every Member of the Legislative Assembly to vote against the treaty bills until economic certainty, private landowners, and the public interest respecting the bills are secured; and until the Government of British Columbia's legal duties and obligations are fulfilled to protect against extensive liability at the cost of British Columbians.

-On behalf of Wei Wai Kum First Nation , the Nine Allied Tribes, and Lax Kw'alaams Band

SOURCE Lax Kw’alaams Band

Media Contact: Lisa Kingshott, Manager of Communications and Public Relations, Lax Kw'alaams Band, 778-855-5472, [email protected]