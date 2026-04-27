First Nations call on BC to pause treaty bills

VICTORIA, BC, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Wei Wai Kum First Nation (WWK), Nine Allied Tribes (NAT), and Lax Kw'alaams Band (LKB) have stood strong in alliance calling Eby's government to pause of Bill 20 K'omoks Treaty Act and Bill 21 Kitselas Treaty Act to allow for meaningful consultation to fix major legal and territorial issues.

Yet, the WWK, NAT and LKB say they are baffled that after weeks of repeated pleas, Eby's government has refused again on April 23, 2026. Both bills are proceeding through second reading, despite additional calls for pause from other First Nations, industry, and the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC).

UBCIC released a powerful statement to stand in support of WWK, NAT and LKB calling Eby's government to pause the treaty bills until outstanding issues are addressed with respect to boundary resolution. Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, UBCIC President, stated "advancing treaty legislation with unresolved boundary issues is irresponsible and will be challenged. This approach is not aligned with the province's commitments to support Nation-led work to address territorial overlaps"

WWK, NAT and LKB say they remain supportive of K'omoks and Kitselas pursing self-determination and treaty, but not at the expense of other First Nations, regional economic certainty, or public interest.

Without meaningful consultation, the bills risk creating economic uncertainty for major projects, and especially for the Port of Prince Rupert and North Coast trade corridor - a major economic driver for the province, and Western Canada.

According to Prince Rupert Port Authority 2020 data, approximately $60 billion in annual trade moves through the port. As is, the bills stand to disrupt economic certainty, deter investment, and delay major projects.

WWK, NAT, and LKB are asking Eby to pause the bills for 180 days, and to reinstate the Aboriginal Affairs Committee. During the pause, WWK, NAT and LKB anticipate working with the government to address the outstanding issues.

Quotes:

Stan Dennis Jr., Nine Allied Tribes hereditary leader, stated:

"I can't understand why Eby's refuses our simple and fair request for a pause. If these treaties took decades to negotiate, what's another 180 days to do the right thing? We've said this over and over, but Eby blew his chance to make this right. Now we have no choice but to take serious action."

Garry Reece, Mayor, Lax Kw'alaams Band, stated:

"Canada and the US have clear borders, and for generations our Tsimshian nations won wars to protect our boundaries like any other state - now Eby wants to redraw our boundaries because it suits him? When Trump threatened to annex Canada, the whole country was outraged and stood strong against a bully. It's the same thing that's happening to us now, and we will never stand for it."

Chris Roberts, Chief, Wei Wai Kum, stated:

"Reconciliation begins and ends with relationships. This process, however, is eroding trust and undermining transparency with our Nation. If this were truly about reconciliation, the province would have respected our repeated requests to pause. We asked them not to proceed with the handshake, and they moved forward. We asked them not to initial the treaty, and they proceeded. We asked again that it not be introduced into the legislature, and still, they advanced. This approach reflects a process that is being rushed without regard for our concerns or our rights. Wei Wai Kum has been engaged in the treaty process since 1993. After decades of work, it is difficult to understand the province's decision to accelerate and push this treaty forward in this manner. Our laws and governance have not been respected in this process. Continuing down this path risks forcing Wei Wai Kum and other Nations into the courts, which is not the outcome we have been working toward."

Attention: Lax Kw'alaams members have announced they will exercise their right to peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Mariners Park in Prince Rupert from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Media Availability:

WWK, NAT and LKB, with UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart and additional First Nation leadership will hold a press conference on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Huntington Hotel, 330 Quebec St. Victoria, BC. from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

SOURCE Lax Kw’alaams Band

Media Contact: Lisa Kingshott, Manager of Communications and Public Relations, Lax Kw'alaams Band, 778-855-5472