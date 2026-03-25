MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Weeve today announces the launch of Avigo, a new company set to redefine electric car-sharing at the heart of living and working environments. With this initiative, the group is structuring its growth and asserting a clear ambition: to become a major player in electric mobility across Canada.

Born out of Weeve, Avigo positions itself from launch as a next-generation electric car-sharing platform, designed to integrate directly into modern urban environments from residential towers to office buildings.

Avigo: integrated car-sharing becomes an urban standard

With Avigo, car-sharing is no longer limited to a service: it becomes an integrated amenity, just like a gym or a swimming pool in modern buildings.

In downtown residential towers, Avigo enables developers to offer residents direct access to shared electric vehicles, accessible within seconds. Projects already illustrate this new reality: living in the city without owning a car, while maintaining complete freedom of movement.

In office towers, Avigo transforms the management of professional mobility. Law firms, accounting firms, and companies can now share electric vehicles across their teams, reducing costs while accelerating their ecological transition.

Key figures – Avigo

From launch, Avigo is built on a strong foundation with more than 70 vehicles already deployed in car-sharing.

The company also has a pipeline of more than 200 additional vehicles to be deployed over the next 18 months, supported by strong demand from both the real estate and corporate sectors.

Weeve accelerates in professional electric mobility uses

At the same time, Weeve is intensifying its development in high-volume segments: Uber drivers and mobility platforms, and corporate fleets.

The company aims to play a central role in the large-scale electrification of professional transportation in Canada.

Strong ambitions, driven by its founders

"We are changing the way people access cars. With Avigo, we are moving from an ownership model to a usage model integrated directly where people live and work," explain Mathieu Courtat and David Blondot, co-founders and respectively CEO of Weeve and Avigo.

"Tomorrow, not having a personal car will no longer be a constraint it will be an advantage. Avigo makes this transition simple, immediate and obvious."

They add:

"While Avigo is redefining car-sharing, Weeve is massively accelerating the electrification of professional uses. Our ambition is clear: to electrify thousands of vehicles across Canada in the coming years."

About Weeve

Weeve is a Canadian company specializing in the intelligent management of vehicle fleets for professional use. Through its certified vehicles, it supports transportation professionals in their transition toward more sustainable models.

Based in Montréal, Québec, Weeve is now on the verge of reaching a fleet of nearly 1,000 electric vehicles across Canada, serving clients from Québec City to Vancouver. The company is establishing itself as a key player in the electrification of professional transportation at the national level.

About Avigo

Avigo is a company born out of Weeve, based in Montréal, Québec, and positioned as a next-generation Green Tech dedicated to electric car-sharing.

At the core of its model is a dispatch and car-sharing technology, including a keyless platform enabling seamless, instant and fully digital access to vehicles.

This technological infrastructure represents a major competitive advantage and will be the key to Avigo's success, enabling large-scale deployment while ensuring a simple, reliable and high-performance experience.

Avigo also places user experience at the center of its strategy, with the ambition of offering a usage experience that is as intuitive as possible from booking to vehicle access in order to make electric car-sharing natural, accessible and fully integrated into daily habits, complementing public car-sharing solutions offered by other market players.

SOURCE Avigo

Press and investor contact: David Blondot, CEO - Avigo, [email protected], www.avigomobility.com