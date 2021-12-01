WeCook Expands Its Offer, Announcing the Addition of Breakfast to Their Menu as the Montreal-Based Meal Prep Company Celebrates Delivering 4 Million Meals Within Ontario and Quebec This Year

In response to growing demand for healthy, prepared meal options, Montreal-based WeCook unveils their new menu offer starting December 2021

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The pandemic has forced a lot of lifestyle changes onto Canadians. As we juggle working from home, childcare, and self-care, cooking healthy meals can often fall low on the list of priorities. In addition, recipe fatigue, lack of experience and overall free time are also common hurdles for many when cooking at home. Montreal-based WeCook, fulfills that need by providing healthy, ready-to-eat meal solutions delivered fresh to your door. To meet increasing demand, WeCook has added mouth-watering ready-to-eat breakfast solutions to their menu, allowing customers the opportunity to further eliminate unnecessary trips to the grocery store and the opportunity to eat smart, 3 times a day. With their no cooking, no cleaning promise, WeCook is poised to deliver over 4 million meals this year throughout Ontario and Quebec this year.

"If you had to choose between dial-up or high-speed internet, what would you choose?" Asks WeCook CEO & Co-Founder Etienne Plourde. "WeCook is that high-speed solution that is also nutritious, customizable and suits a variety of lifestyles. As we grow, it's important that we continue to innovate and further simplify nutritious meal-prep for our loyal customers who want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time doing what they love. Breakfast was always in the plans, but we wanted to wait until we could provide the perfect homestyle favourites with our signature WeCook twist".





NEW MENU ITEMS

In addition to the 14 customizable meals offered each week on wecookmeals.ca, three new hot menu items will be offered in the grocery section alongside midmorning snacks like, whole grain oatmeal, fruit smoothies and protein powders. Ready in less than 2-minutes, WeCook's freshly prepared meals are locally sourced, contain no additives or preservatives, and offer consumers freedom from tedious meal prep, boasting an average time savings upwards of 8 hours a week. WeCook delivers their fresh, not frozen, meals right to your door, throughout Quebec and Ontario.

This is one meal you won't want to skip! Daniel Quintal, Executive Chef at WeCook beams, "Your favourite breakfast foods have been reinvented! From sweet to savoury to spicy, we have something for everyone. I am really proud of this offer and excited that we will be able to provide quality ready-to-eat solutions for every meal of the day".

New menu items include:

The Sugar Shack – A classic steeped in local heritage, this hot breakfast includes locally sourced scrambled eggs, served with maple glazed ham cubes, roasted potato home fries and a side of 100% Quebec maple syrup.

The Mexicano – Spice up your mornings with a colorful bell pepper and cheese frittata, with a side of spicy chorizo sausage, sweet potatoes, and a mixed bean salad with sweet mango.

The D-Lux – This savoury/sweet option includes locally sourced scrambled eggs with melted Gruyere cheese, a side of WeCook protein waffles accompanied by baked cinnamon apple wedges and 100% Quebec maple syrup.

Oatmeal: Served warm or in your favourite overnight recipe, our organic, 100% Canadian whole grain oats make breakfast easy and nutritious. WeCook Oatmeal is offered in the Grocery section of the website and include Original Banana Chocolate, Apple Cinnamon Matcha, Maple Brown Sugar flavours.

QUEBEC's #1 READY-TO-EAT PREPARED MEALS

WeCook was founded in 2013 by two young entrepreneurs who wanted to spend less time in the kitchen without compromising on a high-quality, nutritious diet. Meals are curated by an in-house chef, using only freshest ingredients sourced from local suppliers in a zero-waste facility. As the #1 ready-to-eat offer in Quebec, demand for WeCook's meals have increased 300% in the past year and the Montreal-based company has successfully created 300 new jobs. With a flourishing snack and breakfast offer, WeCook has expanded to 2 production facilities and delivers well over 4 million meals a year in Ontario and Quebec.

