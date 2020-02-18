Webinar - IUCLID Prototype Database for SCIP
Feb 18, 2020, 14:17 ET
Walk through of SCIP declaration in IUCLID
OTTAWA, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - On 3 March 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the entry of REACH SVHC information into the prototype SCIP (IUCLID) database. The webinar will show the interface, options, and data inputs. Included in the webinar will be the submission of a fictitious example product, including declarable components.
By January 5 2021, all products with a Substance of Very High Concern (SVHC) in any component above 0.1% w/w need to be entered into the SCIP (Substances of Concern in Products) database. With the majority of complex products containing SVHCs above 0.1% w/w, this requirement will impact most importers to and manufacturers within the European Union. During the webinar, Claigan will be conducting both a walk through of creating a SCIP submission for an example product and best practices for generating the data needed to be submitted.
The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -
- EU SCIP Database
- IUCLID software / web interface
- Walkthrough of data entry
- Creation of an example SCIP submission for a fictitious product
- Best practices for generating REACH SVHC data and a SCIP declaration
- Common errors and misconceptions
Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on March 3 to accommodate a larger audience.
Date: 3 March 2020
Time: 10am and 2pm EST
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A
