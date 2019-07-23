Webequie Supply Road Project - Public Comments Invited Français
OTTAWA, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) must decide whether a federal environmental assessment is required for the proposed Webequie Supply Road Project, located in northern Ontario.
To help inform this decision, the Agency is seeking comments from the public and Indigenous groups on the project and its potential effects on the environment, as described in Webequie First Nation's summary of the project description.
As a next step, the Agency will post a decision on its website stating whether an environmental assessment is required. If one is required, the public and Indigenous groups will have three more opportunities to comment on the environmental assessment of the project.
All comments received will be considered public. Written comments in either official language must be submitted by August 12, 2019 to:
Webequie Supply Road Project
Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency
600-55 York Street
Toronto, Ontario M5J 1R7
Telephone: 416-952-1576
Email: CEAA.Webequie.ACEE@canada.ca
