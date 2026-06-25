Webequie First Nation Welcomes Environmental Assessment Approval for the Webequie Supply Road (WSR)

EA approval advances a community-led road project shaped by eight years of planning and engagement to support critical infrastructure while upholding community priorities, environmental stewardship, and self-determination.

WEBEQUIE FIRST NATION, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Webequie First Nation (WFN) welcomes the approval of the Environmental Assessment for the proposed Webequie Supply Road (WSR), marking a significant milestone in an eight-year community-led process.

The approval follows eight years of work by Webequie First Nation, beginning with engagement on the project's Terms of Reference in 2018 and continuing through technical review, community dialogue, and collaboration with Elders, Knowledge Holders, governments, and neighbouring First Nations. Throughout the process, Webequie has worked to ensure the WSR reflects community priorities, protects the land, and supports the Nation's long-term vision for the future.

The Webequie Supply Road is a critical infrastructure project intended to improve year-round access to the community while building local capacity and creating new opportunities for members. The road is expected to generate economic prosperity from activity in their territory and improve quality of life for current and future generations.

Says Chief Lorraine Whitehead, Webequie First Nation, "Throughout Webequie's oral history, our Elders shared stories of a future vision for the community. These stories reflect and align through many years of hard work by leadership and community members. Today's Environmental Assessment approval is a step forward toward that vision. For us, this road has always been about more than access. It is about creating opportunity and making sure our people benefit from all activity taking place in our traditional territory."

Webequie First Nation has a responsibility to protect the land, uphold its inherent and Treaty rights, and ensure development decisions are made in a way that respects community values and long-term interests. Webequie's approach to the environmental assessment has been grounded in the understanding that infrastructure and economic opportunity must be pursued responsibly, with strong environmental oversight and meaningful First Nations leadership at every stage.

Chief Whitehead continued, "Our community has been clear from the outset that any development in our territory must proceed thoughtfully, responsibly, and with our people at the table. We have worked hard to ensure this project is informed by our knowledge, guided by our values, and aligned with our vision for a healthier, stronger, and self-determined future."

Webequie First Nation also emphasizes that this environmental assessment approval is for the Webequie Supply Road only. It is not an approval for any mine development. Any future mine project in the region would be subject to its own separate regulatory process and would need to undergo an Indigenous-led assessment, with full consideration of potential impacts, community priorities, inherent and Treaty rights, environmental protection, and long-term benefits.

As Webequie First Nation moves into construction readiness for the WSR, the Nation acknowledges Ontario's partnership in supporting the First Nation-led environmental assessment process and the collaborative work undertaken to better understand and reflect community priorities throughout project planning. Webequie remains focused on ensuring the road is developed in a way that protects the land, respects community values, and supports long-term community well-being.

"This work is about ensuring Webequie is in a stronger position for the future," said Chief Whitehead. "We want decisions affecting our territory to create lasting benefits for our people while protecting the land and waters that have sustained us for generations. We will continue to move forward carefully and deliberately, on our own terms, with a focus on building a better future for our community."

Background

About Webequie First Nation:

Webequie First Nation is an Indigenous community in Northern Ontario, with a population of approximately 1,028.

Webequie is the closest community to the Ring of Fire region and is adjacent to mineral exploration activities in the McFaulds Lake area where it could potentially benefit from future opportunities in planning, development and operation of any mines and mineral exploration.

Webequie is currently accessible only by air or winter roads, which means food, fuel and construction supplies must be flown in.

About the Webequie Supply Road (WSR):

The WSR is a First Nation-led infrastructure project that will connect Webequie First Nation to existing and future development opportunities in the Ring of Fire region.

17 km of the WSR project is located on Webequie's reserve land.

Proposed as a two-lane, all-season road, the WSR will span approximately 107 kilometres starting in Webequie and ending near McFaulds Lake.

The project includes 31 water crossings (six bridges, 25 culverts), pit and quarry areas for construction materials, and a permanent maintenance facility.

Once built, the road will improve connectivity to future economic opportunities in the Ring of Fire region.

SOURCE WEBEQUIE FIRST NATION

Media contact: Michael Fox, [email protected], 807-472-6147