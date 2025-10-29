Webequie First Nation and the Province of Ontario Sign Community Partnership Agreement to Advance Critical Infrastructure and Economic Development

WEBEQUIE FIRST NATION, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Webequie First Nation (WFN) and the Province of Ontario have entered into a new Community Partnership Agreement that advances planning for the proposed Webequie Supply Road (WSR) and provides new investments in priority community infrastructure and economic development initiatives.

This Agreement reaffirms a government-to-government relationship grounded in mutual respect, partnership, and shared benefit. It supports ongoing efforts to enhance community well-being and prosperity, the protection of WFN's way of life, critical infrastructure and economic development, including opportunities in the Ring of Fire. The planning for critical infrastructure is being undertaken in alignment with Webequie First Nation's three-tier model (Kanisso Pittawa Attayk Onakoooniskin), which protects traditional areas and ways of life while guiding responsible, sustainable, and equitable development.

Says Chief Cornelius Wabasse, Webequie First Nation, "For over a decade, we've worked to build cooperative relationships with industry and government, strengthening understanding of our community's priorities and shaping more principled, respectful approaches to development in our territory. While this work continues, we remain proactive and ready to partner in good faith. We are focused on infrastructure that strengthens community resilience, health, and self-reliance enabling us to invest in our people and our future on our terms."

Development of the WSR has been a community-driven effort. Visioning began more than seven years ago and has been guided by the knowledge and guidance of Elders, who emphasized that any development must:

Protect the total well-being of the community

Respect the land and cultural values

Create long-term economic benefits for youth, families, and future generations

This Agreement is another key step forward in that vision, providing a foundation for Webequie First Nation to help shape decision-making throughout the planning, development, construction, operations and maintenance of the WSR project that starts at Webequie airport.

Continues Chief Wabasse, "As a signatory to Treaty 9, Webequie First Nation has a responsibility to uphold our rights and ensure our community is positioned for long-term health, prosperity, and self-determination. This Agreement with Ontario establishes an important foundation for cooperative planning, respectful decision-making, and meaningful participation in shaping the future of our lands and our community."

The proposed Webequie Supply Road would provide a reliable, all-season connection between Webequie First Nation and future development areas in the region, creating new opportunities for employment, skills training, and local business development. The project also supports long-term community sustainability and regional economic development, including future connections to the Ring of Fire.

Background

About Webequie First Nation

Webequie First Nation is an Indigenous community in Northern Ontario, with a population of approximately 971.

Webequie is the closest community to the Ring of Fire region and is adjacent to mineral exploration activities in the McFaulds Lake area where it could potentially benefit from future opportunities in planning, development and operation of any mines and mineral exploration.

Webequie is currently accessible only by air or winter roads, which means food, fuel and construction supplies must be flown in.

About the Webequie Supply Road (WSR)

The WSR is a First Nation-led infrastructure project that will connect Webequie First Nation to existing and future development opportunities in the Ring of Fire region.

17 km of the WSR project is located on Webequie's reserve land.

Proposed as a two-lane, all-season road, the WSR will span approximately 107 kilometres starting in Webequie and ending near McFaulds Lake.

The project includes 31 water crossings (six bridges, 25 culverts), pit and quarry areas for construction materials, and a permanent maintenance facility.

Once built, the road will improve connectivity to future economic opportunities in the Ring of Fire region.

