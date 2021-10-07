Applying has never been easier. During the special National Hiring Days, interested applicants can simply walk into their local store, apply and be interviewed on the spot.

"At Walmart, our people want and do make a difference for millions of Canadians every day," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "As a 27-year Walmart veteran, I know firsthand about our commitment to offering good jobs and opportunities. I look forward to welcoming thousands more associates to the Walmart family."

"This is that place where associates can unlock their potential and talents," said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs for Walmart Canada. "Walmart is a great place to build confidence and a career. We're looking for people in communities across Canada who want to work for a top employer and encourage all those interested to apply."

"The great thing about working at Walmart is that we notice when you work hard," said Devin Harback, Windsor Walmart Associate who was recently promoted from Self-Checkout Attendant to Merchandising Associate after just two months at Walmart. "I've always wanted to work at Walmart because we respect our customers and associates. Walmart also offers great benefits and discounts for associates and competitive prices for customers."

Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers, with more than 100,000 associates working in communities across the country. With a growing and changing business, the new associates are needed primarily for the following roles:

Omnichannel Customer Experience Salesfloor Store Associates – pick items for online orders and prepare these orders for pickup and delivery to our customers

– pick items for online orders and prepare these orders for pickup and delivery to our customers Fresh Food Store Associates – work in bakery, meat, produce, and dairy/frozen, take pride in sending customers home with delicious, fresh food

– work in bakery, meat, produce, and dairy/frozen, take pride in sending customers home with delicious, fresh food Merchandising Store Associates – stock and merchandise products in the most attractive, easy-to-find manner so customers can find what they need right when they need it

– stock and merchandise products in the most attractive, easy-to-find manner so customers can find what they need right when they need it Warehouse Associates – pick and receive orders and prepare orders for shipment to stores and customers nationwide

– pick and receive orders and prepare orders for shipment to stores and customers nationwide Drivers – work for a Top Fleet Employer and deliver products safely and on time, every time to meet and exceed customer expectations

Walmart cares about its associates and offers a broad range of company-paid benefits, including comprehensive health and well-being benefits, deferred profit-sharing plan, performance-based bonuses, stock purchase program, and partner discount programs to name a few.

Associates also receive a Walmart discount card for savings of 10 per cent on most groceries and general merchandise sold at Walmart stores and on Walmart.ca. To help associates grow their careers, Walmart offers a tuition reimbursement program, customized training, and education opportunities and a work environment where individuals can thrive.

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

