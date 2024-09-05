WCAS Completes Acquisition of EquiLend

Private equity backing to accelerate growth initiatives for EquiLend

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- EquiLend, the global technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, today announces the completion of its majority acquisition by private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS). The deal's closure follows regulatory approval from EquiLend's regulators in the U.S., UK and Ireland. The acquisition agreement was first announced in January 2024.

Joining WCAS as owners of EquiLend are founding shareholders and customers including Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, National Bank of Canada, State Street, and UBS.

Ryan Harper, General Partner at WCAS, stated, "With the necessary regulatory approvals now in place, EquiLend is poised to accelerate its growth and further the automation of the securities finance market. We believe this partnership will support EquiLend's mission to innovate and enhance industry efficiency. We look forward to working closely with EquiLend's customers, shareholders and leadership team during this exciting period of growth."

EquiLend's suite of financial technology solutions supports all facets of a securities finance market participant's business, including electronic trading, SaaS platform, post-trade automation, data and analytics and regulatory technology solutions. Since its founding in 2001, the company's client base has grown to nearly 200 asset owners, agency lending banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards. The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been honored as the Best Post-Trade Service Provider Globally, Best Market Data Provider Globally and for its outstanding Diversity & Inclusion initiatives in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023. For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

