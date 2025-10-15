EquiLend and ISLA Americas Release 2025 Latin America Securities Finance User Guide

Comprehensive new edition highlights growth opportunities and evolving regulation across six Latin American securities finance markets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- EquiLend, a global financial technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, and ISLA Americas, the regional securities lending trade association, today announced the release of the 2025 Latin America Securities Finance User Guide.

The guide offers the most comprehensive overview of securities finance markets across Latin America, covering Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia, along with an appendix on the Nuam Exchange. Each country chapter provides insights into market structure, trading venues, regulation and securities lending practices, offering market participants a practical resource to navigate the region's evolving landscape.

"Latin America is increasingly significant for global securities finance, with Mexico and Brazil in particular expected to open further in the coming years," said Fran Garritt, CEO and President, ISLA Americas. "This guide provides critical transparency and knowledge for both domestic and international stakeholders, and we are proud to deliver it in partnership with EquiLend."

The 2025 edition updates the original 2020 guide to reflect regulatory changes, infrastructure developments and economic trends through 2025. Designed as a tool for banks, broker-dealers, asset managers and regulators, the publication supports industry growth by promoting consistency, efficiency and best practices across regional markets.

"EquiLend is committed to advancing transparency and operational excellence in securities finance globally, with an exciting future in the Latin American market," said Rich Grossi, CEO, EquiLend. "By collaborating with ISLA Americas, we are equipping the market with actionable insights at a pivotal time for the region."

The guide will be distributed in print and digital formats at ISLA Americas 2nd Annual Securities Finance and Collateral Management Conference in Miami and will be available to ISLA members and EquiLend clients globally.

For more information or to access the guide, please visit this link.

About EquiLend

EquiLend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Post-Trade, Data & Analytics, RegTech and Platform Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, EquiLend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation and is consistently recognized for its contributions to the industry. EquiLend is Great Place to Work Certified™ in the U.S., UK, Ireland and India and has been awarded Global Data Provider of the Year and Regulatory Solution of the Year in the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2025.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

About ISLA Americas

Incorporated in May 2024, ISLA Americas is a non-profit industry association, presently representing the common interests of securities lending firms in the Americas region, namely institutional investors, asset managers, and custodial banks.

ISLA Americas is an affiliate entity of the long-established International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) – the leading trade association for securities financing market participants across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (focusing primarily on securities lending and borrowing (SLB) activity).

ISLA Americas works with the industry, as well as national, regional, and global regulators and policy makers, to advocate for, amongst other things, the importance of securities lending to the broader financial services industry.

Over time, ISLA Americas and ISLA will continue to serve their respective regional members while also supporting firms with global operations that are members of both associations. Operating under the same brand, both associations work together to provide a more cohesive output, reflecting multi-jurisdictional operating models and addressing the growing demand for a unified global advocacy voice across regions.

For more information, please visit www.islaamericas.org

