WBM Technologies Achieves Cyber Verify AAA Rating, Joining Less Than 1% of Global MSPs

SASKATOON, SK, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - WBM Technologies LP (WBM) has achieved the Cyber Verify AAA Audit Rating through MSP Alliance, joining less than 1% of managed service providers globally to earn this designation.

The rating is based on an independent, third-party audit that validates cybersecurity practices, operational controls, and service maturity. WBM's security operations meet a verified standard for resilience, oversight, and accountability.

As cybersecurity risk continues to rise, WBM has invested in the people, processes, and infrastructure required to help organizations reduce risk, improve visibility, and respond faster to threats.

WBM's Spectrum Cybersecurity Framework gives clients a single, governed model for threat monitoring, active response, and operational recovery, run by a dedicated team every day.

That framework is supported by sovereign, interconnected Infrastructure Operation Centres in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina and Winnipeg, giving clients stronger resilience, better visibility, and faster response times.

WBM's Spectrum team delivers centralized cybersecurity services across the business, including:

A fully integrated 24x7x365 Virtual Security Operations Center (VSOC)

A dedicated team of threat hunters focused on active detection and response

A 16-member cybersecurity solutions team managing configurations, automation, and alerting across the WBM client community

"Our clients trust us with some of the most sensitive operations in their business," said Brett Bailey, Chief Executive Officer. "The Cyber Verify AAA rating reflects the strength of our cybersecurity operations and the work our team does every day to help clients stay ahead of what's next."

To learn more about WBM Technologies and its cybersecurity services, visit wbm.ca

About WBM Technologies

WBM Technologies is a Western Canadian leader in the provision of managed and outcomes-driven IT solutions. Our practice areas include Data & Security, End User Computing, Modern Workplace & AI Enablement, Managed Print Services, and Enterprise Service Desk. Through the ongoing management and governance of these solutions, WBM is delivering a world-class technology experience.

Established May 1st, 1950, WBM operates from Infrastructure Operation Centres located in Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg. We employ a team of over 500 IT professionals across Western Canada who are motivated to make a difference with our clients, and within our communities, through ongoing and impactful partnerships together.

More information is available at www.wbm.ca.

SOURCE WBM Technologies

For further information: Jaylene Rivers-Bot, Marketing Brand Lead, WBM Technologies, 306-664-2686