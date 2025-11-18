WBM Technologies Celebrates 75 Years in Western Canada

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 1, 1950, Western Business Machines opened its doors as a small storefront in the heart of Saskatoon. From a modest storefront in Saskatoon in 1950 to a community of over 550 IT professionals across Western Canada. WBM Technologies is proud to celebrate 75 years of partnership, progress, and purpose.

Celebrating 75 Years of Partnership WBM Technologies Head Office in 1950 and 2025 (CNW Group/WBM Technologies)

From the first typewriter to the first office photocopier, from adding machines to personal computers, from cash registers to cloud-based modern workplace solutions, and from being an internet service provider to delivering SOC2 compliant cybersecurity operations, our team has grown across Western Canada, always embracing change and driving transformative business results. WBM's success has been shaped not only by technological progress but by enduring relationships and the trust of our client community. Today, many of these customers stand among Canada's largest and most progressive, and we are proud to contribute to their success every day.

"The story of WBM isn't just one about technology, it's a story about people. It's about the client community that rallies around us, the vendor partners who grow alongside us, and the incredible team who shares the belief that, together, we can accomplish remarkable things," says Brett Bailey, Vice President of WBM Technologies. Thank you to our amazing client community, team members, and partners for allowing us to be part of your story. We are here because of your trust, your support, and your faith in us--as individuals, as a team, and as a partner. We couldn't be more grateful for the journey so far, and we couldn't be more excited for what's still to come."

Watch the anniversary video to celebrate the moments, milestones, and partnerships that have shaped WBM Technologies over the past 75 years, here: https://www.wbm.ca/about-us/75th-anniversary/

SOURCE WBM Technologies

For further information: Jaylene Rivers-Bot, Marketing Manager, Brand & Communications, WBM Technologies, 306-664-2686