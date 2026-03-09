BOSTON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wayfair (NYSE: W), the destination for all things home, today announced the launch of Wayfair Rewards in Canada, bringing the successful program to Wayfair's Canadian customers.

Customers who enroll in Wayfair Rewards will unlock exclusive access to a rich set of benefits including 5% back in rewards, free shipping, exclusive members-only pricing and sales, and special offers and discounts. At a membership price of $39 CAD per year, the program is designed to deliver immediate value to members, who can redeem their rewards across Wayfair's catalog -- on everything from bedding, decor, and kitchenware to larger home purchases.

"With the launch of Wayfair Rewards in Canada, we're delivering a loyalty program that's simple, transparent and built to maximize value," said Connor Delaney, general manager of Wayfair Canada. "From everyday updates to full-home projects, Canadian customers can earn meaningful rewards that add up over time."

Wayfair Rewards Canadian Benefits include:

5% back in rewards* on all merchandise across Wayfair

Rewards never expire so long as customers maintain their membership, and can be applied towards future purchases

Exclusive member-only sales, with deep discounts on products across categories, including national brands

Early access to Wayfair's major sales events, including Way Day

Free shipping* on all items, regardless of order size

Priority customer service with a dedicated phone line for fast and high quality service

Special offers & perks, including a birthday offer

First Ever Wayfair Canada Members-Only Sale Begins March 11

To celebrate the Canadian launch of Wayfair Rewards, Wayfair will host its first-ever Members-Only Sale in Canada from March 11 to March 13, 2026, giving Rewards members exclusive access to curated deals across key home categories. During the event, members will enjoy special pricing on select furniture, décor, housewares, seasonal items and renovation essentials with opportunities to earn reward dollars on top of sale savings. The Members-Only Sale is designed to showcase the tangible value of the program, combining exclusive discounts with the ability to build rewards for future home purchases.

*Restrictions apply. Please see full terms here .

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home, and we make it easy to create a home that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for that perfect piece or redesigning your entire space, Wayfair offers quality finds for every style and budget, and a seamless experience from inspiration to installation.

Media Contact:

Wayfair Canada PR

Madalina Secareanu

The Spox Agency

[email protected]

Wayfair Global PR

Karoline Etter

[email protected]

Wayfair IR

Ryan Barney

[email protected]

SOURCE Wayfair Inc.