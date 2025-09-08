Wavelo Launches "Free Your Data" to Unlock Data in Legacy Systems and Accelerate AI in Telecom

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Wavelo —a global leader in event-driven software solutions for telecom—today unveiled its "Free Your Data" offering—a new solution that enables CSPs to fast-track their AI strategies by unlocking critical data, trapped in legacy systems.

"Free Your Data" addresses one of telecom's longstanding roadblocks: customer and network data is often trapped in outdated BSS/OSS systems, making it nearly impossible for CSPs to harness AI at scale. Wavelo's solution captures latent data in legacy systems for real-time orchestration, converting static APIs into real-time event streams. With "Free Your Data" operators can unlock data value immediately, accelerating AI-driven productivity, innovation, automation, and service launches.

"We've been hearing the same story across the industry," said Justin Reilly, CEO of Wavelo. "AI initiatives are stalling because CSPs can't feed large volumes of contextual data into AI platforms in real time. With AI now central to productivity and innovation, Wavelo is laser-focused on solving this problem. This is crucial for the industry, as those who can harness their data for AI will gain a significant competitive edge in customer experience and operational efficiency."

At the core of "Free Your Data" is Wavelo's system-agnostic, event-driven architecture—a flexible and robust platform that seamlessly translates API calls into real-time events. This enables operators to accelerate AI-ready modernization initiatives without the need for expensive, high-risk system replacements.

"Telecom's AI transformation has been hampered by a fundamental infrastructure challenge. Decades-old BSS/OSS systems were built for operational efficiency, not data accessibility," says John Abraham, Principal Analyst, at Appledore Research, "As CSPs urgently seek ways to scale their AI initiatives, the timing is ideal for solutions that can unlock this trapped data without requiring costly system overhauls or disrupting critical operations. Data extraction capabilities represent a critical enabler for operators who need to feed AI platforms with real-time data streams while minimizing operational risk."

Wavelo showcased the capabilities of "Free Your Data" at DTW Ignite earlier this year with an ambitious Catalyst project, acting as the "event-streaming connective tissue" for a large-scale Internet of Moving Things (IoMT) use case. The solution will next be featured at Innovate Americas in Dallas, Texas, highlighting "Free Your Data"'s ability to readily activate untapped data across complex ecosystems for AI-driven strategies.

"Free Your Data" sets a new standard for AI-ready infrastructure in telecom — giving operators the freedom to modernize at their own pace and the power to compete in an AI-driven future, starting now.

To learn more about the catalyst, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/building-future-iomt-our-catalyst-real-time-orchestration-ai-dtw25-0e8cc/

See "Free Your Data" in action. To book a meeting with the Wavelo team at Innovate Americas, please visit: https://www.wavelo.com/resources/contact-us

About Wavelo

Wavelo, a subsidiary of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), empowers communications service providers worldwide with a suite of cloud-based, data-forward software solutions designed to solve the telecom industry's most persistent challenges. Engineered to provide extraordinary agility and flexibility, our platform seamlessly connects and automates disparate business and operational systems within operators' existing infrastructures. We're redefining telecom operations to help providers focus on providing a transformative customer experience. Learn more at wavelo.com .

‍About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting ( https://ting.com ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo ( https://wavelo.com ) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains ( https://tucowsdomains.com ) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms. TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Innovate, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.

We are the only industry body to count the world's top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: www.tmforum.org

SOURCE Wavelo

Media Contact, Jessica Maciazek, Corporate Communications, Tucows, [email protected]